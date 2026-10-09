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Futures Surge As Investors Digest Job Numbers
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stock index rose on Friday, as oil prices eased on hopes of a lull in the Middle East war and precious metal prices increased, while investors also awaited Canada's jobs report due later in the day.
The TSX Composite Index gained 102.65 points to conclude Thursday at 35,144.51.
The Canadian dollar inched up 0.01 cents to 70.29 cents U.S.
December futures forged ahead 0.3% Friday morning.
In corporate updates, apparel retailer Aritzia topped analyst expectations for second-quarter revenue and profit
Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said his country would not attack Iran before US elections next month, amid "productive" talks to end the war that has disrupted global energy markets
Markets in Canada will be shuttered Monday for Thanksgiving.
On the economic front, Statistics Canada said employment declined by 68,000 (-0.3%) in September. The unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 6.5%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 9.41 points, or 1.1%, Thursday to 867.76.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures edged higher Friday, led by tech, following a losing session in which an underwhelming revenue report from OpenAI took some steam out of the high-flying artificial intelligence trade.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 71 points, or 0.2%, early Friday to 51,564.
Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 30.5 points, or 0.4%, to 7,846,75.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite galloped 247.5 points, or 0.8%. to 31,217.
Tech shares broadly were led by a 3% gain in SpaceX. The Elon Musk-led space and satellite company rose on a deal to buy a nationwide spectrum portfolio.
Shares of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile slid as investors wondered worried the agreement could drive up competition.
Other tech names that advanced on Friday include Lumentum, ahead 6%, and KLA, which gained 2%.
AI stocks dropped on Thursday after the media confirmed that OpenAI told investors that it saw $50 billion in annualized revenue at the end of September.
Last month, a $68-billion figure was widely reported, though a person familiar with the matter said it also included gross revenue from partners.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 inched up 0.02%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng grew 1.8%.
Oil prices removed 93 cents to $90.56 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices zoomed $52.70 to $4,209.70 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stock index rose on Friday, as oil prices eased on hopes of a lull in the Middle East war and precious metal prices increased, while investors also awaited Canada's jobs report due later in the day.
The TSX Composite Index gained 102.65 points to conclude Thursday at 35,144.51.
The Canadian dollar inched up 0.01 cents to 70.29 cents U.S.
December futures forged ahead 0.3% Friday morning.
In corporate updates, apparel retailer Aritzia topped analyst expectations for second-quarter revenue and profit
Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said his country would not attack Iran before US elections next month, amid "productive" talks to end the war that has disrupted global energy markets
Markets in Canada will be shuttered Monday for Thanksgiving.
On the economic front, Statistics Canada said employment declined by 68,000 (-0.3%) in September. The unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 6.5%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 9.41 points, or 1.1%, Thursday to 867.76.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures edged higher Friday, led by tech, following a losing session in which an underwhelming revenue report from OpenAI took some steam out of the high-flying artificial intelligence trade.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 71 points, or 0.2%, early Friday to 51,564.
Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 30.5 points, or 0.4%, to 7,846,75.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite galloped 247.5 points, or 0.8%. to 31,217.
Tech shares broadly were led by a 3% gain in SpaceX. The Elon Musk-led space and satellite company rose on a deal to buy a nationwide spectrum portfolio.
Shares of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile slid as investors wondered worried the agreement could drive up competition.
Other tech names that advanced on Friday include Lumentum, ahead 6%, and KLA, which gained 2%.
AI stocks dropped on Thursday after the media confirmed that OpenAI told investors that it saw $50 billion in annualized revenue at the end of September.
Last month, a $68-billion figure was widely reported, though a person familiar with the matter said it also included gross revenue from partners.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 inched up 0.02%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng grew 1.8%.
Oil prices removed 93 cents to $90.56 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices zoomed $52.70 to $4,209.70 U.S an ounce.
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