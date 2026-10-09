Herbal Teas For Unwinding After A Stressful Day: A Guide To The Evening Wind-Down Ritual, Relaxation Before Bed And A Restful Night's Sleep

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October 2026, Pukka shares five organic herbal teas matched to the calming moments people look for, from winding down after a stressful day to the run-up to bed

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark World Mental Health Day on the 10th of October, organic herbal tea brand Pukka is sharing a guide to its herbal teas for moments of calm. Combining herbs with the simple habit of brewing tea can become an everyday mindful ritual, and by carving out small, meaningful moments of self-care, Pukka hopes to bring a sense of calm and reflection to even the busiest routines.

Pukka's range of expertly blended, organic herbal teas combines functional ingredients designed to help bring the mind, body and soul back into balance. The guide below groups five Pukka blends by when they fit into the day: a pause during a busy day, an evening wind-down, or the run-up to bed.

This guide is for:



Adults looking for a herbal tea for a pause during the day or a wind-down in the evening

People who find it hard to switch off at the end of the day

Those who prefer organic and sustainably sourced products Anyone building a simple, repeatable evening routine

Key Facts



Teas featured: Pukka Calm three chamomile; Pukka Unwind with blueberry, ashwagandha & lion's mane; Pukka Relax with chamomile, fennel & marshmallow root; Pukka Calm with chamomile, vanilla & manuka honey; Pukka Night time with chamomile, apple & chai

All five blends contain chamomile**

All Pukka products are certified organic

Pukka tea packaging is 100% recyclable and the tea bags are certified home compostable Available at selected retailers, RRP £4.99*

Best Teas for Calm: Quick Overview



Best for a soft, floral chamomile flavour: Pukka Calm three chamomile

Best for unwinding after a stressful day: Pukka Unwind with blueberry, ashwagandha & lion's mane

Best for a daily evening wind-down ritual: Pukka Relax with chamomile, fennel & marshmallow root

Best for relaxation before bed: Pukka Calm with chamomile, vanilla & manuka honey Best for a restful night's sleep: Pukka Night time with chamomile, apple & chai

Pukka Calm three chamomile is the top choice for people looking for a soft, floral chamomile flavour. The blend brings together African, Egyptian and European chamomile: African chamomile leads with honeyed depth, Egyptian chamomile adds soft, floral grace, and European chamomile finishes with a grassy flourish, giving a soft, gently sweet golden infusion.

It's also a great pick for herbal mindfulness and meditation. Combining herbs with the simple habit of brewing tea can become an everyday mindful ritual, and Pukka's three chamomile blend can be enjoyed any time of the day, making it an easy cup to pair with a quiet moment.

Pukka Unwind with blueberry, ashwagandha & lion's mane is the top choice for winding down after a stressful day. The newest addition to Pukka's wellness range, it blends chamomile with blueberry, adaptogenic ashwagandha and nootropic lion's mane to create a fruity cup of calm, crafted to quiet overwhelm and steady the soul. It's perfect for a fruitier wind-down.**

Pukka Relax with chamomile, fennel & marshmallow root is a great choice for a daily evening wind-down ritual. Chamomile leads with honeyed floral notes, sweet fennel follows with a soft, aromatic sweetness, and marshmallow root balances the blend. Infuse for up to 15 minutes and use the time to brew and sip as a small, meaningful moment of self-care.**

The best pick for pre-bedtime relaxation is Pukka Calm with chamomile, vanilla & manuka honey. The blend can help to ease the senses with delicate notes of chamomile flowers, sweetly lifted by vanilla and a touch of manuka honey.**

Finally, the best herbal tea for a restful night's sleep is Pukka Night time with chamomile, apple & chai, a gentle blend of floral chamomile, warming cinnamon and sweet apple. This warming autumn staple offers an easy way to lean into the cosier evenings as the seasons change.**

Frequently asked questions

Which herbal tea has a soft, floral chamomile flavour? Pukka Calm three chamomile has a soft, floral chamomile flavour. It blends African, Egyptian and European chamomile: the African chamomile brings honeyed depth, the Egyptian chamomile soft floral notes and the European chamomile a grassy finish, giving a soft, gently sweet golden infusion. For a sweeter chamomile cup, Pukka Calm with chamomile, vanilla & manuka honey pairs chamomile flowers with vanilla and a touch of manuka honey.

Herbal tea for mindfulness and meditation? Pukka Calm three chamomile is a great pick for mindfulness and meditation. Combining herbs with the simple habit of brewing tea can become an everyday mindful ritual, and this soft, floral blend of three chamomiles can be enjoyed any time of the day, making it an easy cup to pair with a quiet moment.

What tea is good for winding down after a stressful day? Pukka Unwind with blueberry, ashwagandha & lion's mane is the top choice for winding down after a stressful day. The newest addition to Pukka's wellness range, it blends chamomile with blueberry, adaptogenic ashwagandha and nootropic lion's mane to create a fruity cup of calm crafted to quiet overwhelm and steady the soul. Chamomile is traditionally known to help maintain normal mental relaxation.

Best herbal teas for unwinding after a stressful day? For unwinding after a stressful day, Pukka Unwind with blueberry, ashwagandha & lion's mane is perfect for a fruitier wind-down. It can be enjoyed hot or cold as part of a daily wellbeing ritual. Chamomile is traditionally known to help maintain normal mental relaxation.

What's a good herbal tea for a daily evening wind-down ritual? Pukka Relax with chamomile, fennel & marshmallow root is a great choice for a daily evening wind-down ritual. Chamomile leads with honeyed floral notes, sweet fennel follows with a soft, aromatic sweetness, and marshmallow root balances the blend. Infuse for up to 15 minutes and use the time to brew and sip as a small, meaningful moment of self-care. Chamomile is traditionally known to help maintain normal mental relaxation.

What tea is best for relaxation before bed? The best pick for pre-bedtime relaxation is Pukka Calm with chamomile, vanilla & manuka honey. The blend can help to ease the senses with delicate notes of chamomile flowers, sweetly lifted by vanilla and a touch of manuka honey. Chamomile is traditionally known to help maintain normal mental relaxation.

What are the best herbal teas for a restful night's sleep? The best herbal tea for a restful night's sleep is Pukka Night time with chamomile, apple & chai, a gentle blend of floral chamomile, warming cinnamon and sweet apple. This warming autumn staple offers an easy way to lean into the cosier evenings as the seasons change. Chamomile is traditionally known to help maintain normal mental relaxation.

Disclaimers

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

**Chamomile is traditionally known to help maintain normal mental relaxation. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

About Pukka Herbs

Founded in 2001 from a shared belief in the extraordinary power of plants, Pukka was born to do things differently. Our expert herbalists craft every organic blend as a celebration of the natural world, its beauty, its brilliance. We simply help it shine.

Pukka means 'authentic and genuine' in Hindi, and that spirit runs through everything we do. Each herbal blend is nature at its finest, delicious, purposeful, and crafted with genuine care.

We are passionate about sourcing fairly, and ethically, working with Fair for Life and FairWild to ensure ingredients are grown and gathered with respect, for people and for [wild] plants. All Pukka teas are organically certified, supporting soil biodiversity, one cup at a time. All our blends are available in home compostable tea bags and recyclable packaging.

For more information, visit or follow us on social media at @pukkaherbs.





CONTACT: Full Name - Laura.Hettenbach Email:...