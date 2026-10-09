Ferris Introduces Aeromaxtm High-Efficiency Blade To Help Landscapers Cut More Acres With Less Fuel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferris ® Mower ' new AeroMaxTM High-Efficiency Blade delivers up to 20% more acres cut per gallon compared with industry-standard blades, giving landscape professionals the potential to reduce refueling time, lower fuel costs and keep crews productive longer.

“Professional landscapers are looking for ways to improve efficiency without sacrificing cut quality,” said Carissa Gingras, vice president of marketing, Turf & Consumer and Service at Briggs & Stratton.“We were inspired by the principles of aerodynamics and aviation in the creation of the AeroMax High-Efficiency Blade which delivers the clean, consistent cut customers expect from Ferris plus 20% more acres cut per gallon of fuel.”

The patent-pending AeroMax blade is designed to move air more efficiently by optimizing velocity and pressure distribution to reduce drag. Side-by-side quality-of-cut testing on a 32” deck demonstrated that the AeroMax blade preserves the premium Ferris iCD+ TM clean cut, helping avoid the ragged, uneven turf tearing seen on competitor decks.

The new blade is currently available on the new Ferris Z1-P 32” stand-on mower and will soon be available on additional Z1-P deck sizes as well as the Z1-PX stand-on and forthcoming 600S and 700S zero-turn units. The Ferris AeroMax blade is available as a replacement part for the Z1-P and will be available on future Ferris innovations.

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About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For more information visit .

CONTACT: Amy Rohn Storytown PR...