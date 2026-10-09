Kvika Banki Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds On 13 October

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika banki hf. will conduct an auction of ISK-denominated covered bonds on Tuesday, 13 October 2026. A new series will be offered for sale, the nominal fixed-rateseries KVIKA CB 32.

The offering of KVIKA CB 32 will be conducted as a Dutch auction, meaning that all bonds will be allocated at the highest accepted yield. The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any bids, in whole or in part.

Expected settlement date is 20 October 2026.

The covered bonds will be issued under the Bank's covered bond programme. The Base Prospectus is available here: Covered bond programme. Market making in the bonds is expected to commence before year-end.

Kvika Capital Markets will manage the auction. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to ... before 16:00 on 13 October 2026.

For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at....