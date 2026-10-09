Kvika Banki Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds On 13 October
series KVIKA CB 32.
The offering of KVIKA CB 32 will be conducted as a Dutch auction, meaning that all bonds will be allocated at the highest accepted yield. The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any bids, in whole or in part.
Expected settlement date is 20 October 2026.
The covered bonds will be issued under the Bank's covered bond programme. The Base Prospectus is available here: Covered bond programme. Market making in the bonds is expected to commence before year-end.
Kvika Capital Markets will manage the auction. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to ... before 16:00 on 13 October 2026.
For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment