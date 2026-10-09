Flo Rida To Headline Dave Cantin Group's NADA 2027 Celebration Feb. 19 At House Of Blues Orlando Rev Run Returns To Open The Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automotive industry's must-attend NADA Celebration moves to Disney Springs for 2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading automotive M&A advisory firm, today announced hip-hop legends Flo Rida and Rev Run will headline its highly anticipated 8th annual NADA Celebration on Friday, Feb. 19, 2027, at House of Blues Orlando in Disney Springs.

The Celebration has become the automotive industry's most sought-after party invitation during NADA Show week. Since 2024, executives from over 270 prominent auto retail groups representing over 3,200 dealership rooftops have attended, alongside leaders from major banks, F&I providers, law firms, accounting firms, and automakers.

“Every year, we create a special night where people come together, celebrate the automotive industry and connect outside the meetings and business of NADA,” Dave Cantin Group President Brian Gordon said.“This room has more industry star power than any other event during NADA week – it's an incredibly special night.”

Rev Run, a founding member of pioneering hip-hop group Run-DMC and a 2009 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, returns to the DCG NADA stage after performing at the company's 2026 event in Las Vegas. Run-DMC helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream with hits including“It's Tricky,”“My Adidas,”“Run's House” and its groundbreaking collaboration with Aerosmith,“Walk This Way.”

Flo Rida brings a home-state connection to DCG's 2027 Orlando event. Born and raised in South Florida, he chose the stage name Flo Rida as a nod to his native state before becoming an international star with some of the biggest party anthems of the past two decades. His breakout hit“Low” was followed by a string of hits including“Right Round,”“Club Can't Handle Me,”“Wild Ones” and“My House.”

Dave Cantin Group's annual NADA Celebration is private, invite-only and all guests must request access to attend. Due to high demand for access, DCG has opened a credential request portal at .

Previous years' events have featured Nelly, Fat Joe, Third Eye Blind, Almost Queen, Grant Cardone, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Dave Cantin Group NADA 2027 Celebration

Friday, Feb. 19, 2027 – 8pm – Midnight

House of Blues Orlando

Disney Springs

Orlando, Florida

About Dave Cantin Group

Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory firm specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, platform management, business evaluations, and other corporate development services. The new retail reality requires automotive dealers to seek DCG's collective best thinking, deep experience and extensive industry relationships to effectively leverage M&A as a core business strategy. Clients choose DCG because the firm is a trusted advisor focusing on long-term relationships, investing in data and research, and engaging its entire team on every client project. Clients benefit from DCG's industry-leading market intelligence – its Market Outlook Report – and JumpIQ, DCG's proprietary AI-enabled platform delivering unprecedented visibility into automotive retail. The firm's nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment across the United States and supports other charitable causes important to the automotive retail community. To learn more, visit davecantingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Merx

Dave Cantin Group

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