Gentherm Announces Date For 2026 Third Quarter News Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVI, Mich., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global leader of innovative thermal and precision flow management technologies, will report its financial results for the third quarter 2026 on Thursday, October 22, 2026, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8 am (ET) that same day.

Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID number: 13763267

Webcast

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13763267. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 5, 2026.

Investor Contact

Gregory Blanchette

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248.308.1702

Media Contact

Haley Baur

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248.289.9711

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global leader of innovative thermal and precision flow management technologies. The Company brings together industry leading products from Gentherm's climate, comfort and valves businesses serving the light vehicle, medical, and home and office markets, with Modine's highly engineered, mission-critical thermal solutions serving commercial vehicle, off-highway equipment, light vehicle and power generation markets. Gentherm has more than 18,000 employees in facilities across 17 countries. For more information, go to .