Gentherm Announces Date For 2026 Third Quarter News Release And Conference Call
Conference Call
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471
Conference ID number: 13763267
Webcast
A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at
A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13763267. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 5, 2026.
Investor Contact
Gregory Blanchette
...
248.308.1702
Media Contact
Haley Baur
...
248.289.9711
About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global leader of innovative thermal and precision flow management technologies. The Company brings together industry leading products from Gentherm's climate, comfort and valves businesses serving the light vehicle, medical, and home and office markets, with Modine's highly engineered, mission-critical thermal solutions serving commercial vehicle, off-highway equipment, light vehicle and power generation markets. Gentherm has more than 18,000 employees in facilities across 17 countries. For more information, go to .
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