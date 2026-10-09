Microchip Technology Acquires VORAGO Technologies

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Incorporated (Nasdaq: MCHP), a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions, today announced that it has acquired VORAGO Technologies, Inc., a privately held provider of radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors (MPUs), based in Austin, Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the acquisition is not expected to be material to Microchip's consolidated financial results.

"From terrestrial defense systems to satellite and space-based platforms, our aerospace and defense customers are designing systems that must operate reliably in increasingly harsh and complex environments," said Steve Sanghi, Microchip's CEO and President.“The acquisition of VORAGO strengthens our ability to support development in these demanding markets and reinforces our commitment to investing in technologies that align with our long-term growth strategy.”

The acquisition adds a family of radiation-hardened MCUs and MPUs that complement Microchip's existing aerospace and defense product lines, along with VORAGO's patented HARDSIL® process technology. HARDSIL helps reduce the design time and cost of developing new rad-hard products and can enhance the radiation tolerance of existing products without a redesign. With this acquisition, Microchip is positioned to capture a larger share of the A&D and space markets, which have seen accelerating investment and demand across both defense and commercial space programs. The transaction also strengthens Microchip's technical capabilities through the addition of a team with deep radiation-hardening expertise that can be leveraged across the company's broader business.

VORAGO's MCUs are designed to keep working where standard electronics fail, tolerating high radiation exposure and extreme heat, which makes them well suited for mission-critical space, defense and industrial applications.

“VORAGO has always been focused on delivering the best radiation-protected semiconductor solutions that customers can depend on when failure is not an option. Joining Microchip gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation with greater scale, broader capabilities and the resources to serve a rapidly growing space market. I'm proud of what our team has built, and excited for how this acquisition can empower our customers to execute missions faster and with very high confidence,” said Bernd Lienhard, Chief Executive Officer of VORAGO Technologies.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain statements in this release, including that the acquisition is not expected to be material to Microchip's consolidated financial results; that customers are designing systems that must operate reliably in increasingly harsh and complex environments; that the acquisition of VORAGO strengthens our ability to support development in these demanding markets and reinforces our commitment to investing in technologies that align with our long-term growth strategy; that the acquisition adds a family of radiation-hardened MCUs and MPUs that complement Microchip's existing aerospace and defense product lines; that HARDSIL helps reduce the design time and cost of developing new rad-hard products and can enhance the radiation tolerance of existing products without a redesign; that Microchip is positioned to capture a larger share of the A&D and space markets, which have seen accelerating investment and demand across both defense and commercial space programs; that he transaction also strengthens Microchip's technical capabilities through the addition of a team with deep radiation-hardening expertise that can be leveraged across the company's broader business; that VORAGO's MCUs are designed to keep working where standard electronics fail, tolerating high radiation exposure and extreme heat, which makes them well suited for mission-critical space, defense and industrial applications; that joining Microchip gives the opportunity to build on that foundation with greater scale, broader capabilities and the resources to serve a rapidly growing space market; and that this acquisition can empower our customers to execute missions faster and with very high confidence are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: any economic uncertainty due to monetary policy, geopolitical or other issues in the U.S. or internationally, any unexpected fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and global economies; changes in demand or market acceptance of our products (including Vorago products) and the products of our customers; the mix of inventory we hold and our ability to satisfy short-term orders from our inventory; changes in utilization of our manufacturing capacity and our ability to effectively manage our production levels; competitive developments including pricing pressures; the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter; changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns and seasonality; our ability to successfully integrate the operations and employees, retain key employees and customers and otherwise realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Vorago acquisition; our ability to obtain a sufficient supply of wafers from third party wafer foundries and the cost of such wafers, the costs and outcome of any current or future tax audit or any litigation involving intellectual property, customers or other issues; disruptions in our business or the businesses of our customers or suppliers due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns or disruptions in the transportation system; and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the SEC filings of Microchip including those on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

You can obtain copies of such filings and other relevant documents for free at Microchip's website () or the SEC's website () or from commercial document retrieval services.

Stockholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Microchip Technology:

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at .

About VORAGO Technologies:

Founded in 2004, VORAGO Technologies designs and manufactures radiation-hardened and extreme-temperature (up to 200°C) microcontrollers primarily for the space and industrial markets, and licenses its patented HARDSIL technology. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.