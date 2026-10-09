Great American Cookies And Marble Slab Creamery Continue Growth In Tennessee With Clarksville Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Dessert Destination Lands in Clarksville Near Fort Campbell Base

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beloved dessert brands, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery and owned by OHG Brands, have officially announced the opening of a new co-branded location in Clarksville, TN, directly across from Gate 2 of Fort Campbell, one of the largest U.S. military bases in the country.

Conveniently positioned in a high-traffic area serving military families, local residents and daily commuters, the new location offers guests a wide variety of sweet treats all under one roof, including fresh-baked Cookie Cakes, brownies, premium small-batch ice cream with always Free Mix-Ins and Ice Cream Cakes.

“We are honored to open in a community that is home to so many military families, and we are committed to creating a welcoming destination for military personnel, their families, and visitors alike to help make everyday moments and big celebrations even sweeter,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery.

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins.

The new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery is located at 2681 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042 and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on Great American Cookies, visit . For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit .

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Great American Cookies

Founded in 1977 on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has been baking the world a better place through sweet bites of bliss. Known for its signature Original Cookie Cake, freshly baked cookies in a variety of delicious flavors, brownies, and famous Double DooziesTM, Great American Cookies is all about offering treats that remind you how sweet life can be. With over 400 locations worldwide, the sweet spot is always within reach. For more information, visit .

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has been delighting customers with small-batch, fresh ice cream made daily and mixed together using the unique frozen slab technique. Dreaming big, the brand inspires with always free unlimited mix-ins, creating endless ice cream possibilities designed to satisfy your curiosity and cravings. From delicious ice cream, hand-rolled waffle cones, indulgent shakes and ice cream cakes, Marble Slab Creamery believes imagination has no limits. Find Marble Slab Creamery at locations worldwide and discover how big your sweet dreams can get. For more information, visit .

MEDIA Contact:

Sophie Smith, OHG Brands

...