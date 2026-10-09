Enwave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License With Ashland Dehydrated Foods And Sells Two 10Kw REVTM Machines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the“Company”) announced today that it has signed a royalty-bearing, commercial license agreement (the“License”) with Ashland Dehydrated Foods LLC (“Ashland”), an Oregon-based food contract manufacturer serving companies in the human food, snack, and pet food markets. Ashland has purchased two 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REVTM”) machines from EnWave, which it plans to use to expand its dehydration capabilities and support commercial product development opportunities already underway with potential toll manufacturing customers. The addition of EnWave's REVTM technology is expected to provide Ashland with scalable dehydration capacity as it develops relationships with food brands seeking specialized manufacturing capabilities.

Under the terms of the License, Ashland will use REVTM technology for the dehydration of dried fruit and vegetable snacks, meat snacks, ready-to-eat meals and pet food products in Oregon State. Ashland will pay a royalty to EnWave tied to revenue generated, commensurate with certain other existing licenses granted.

EnWave intends to continue working closely with Ashland to support the successful integration of REVTM technology into its manufacturing operations and the development of new commercial products.

About Ashland Dehydrated Foods LLC

Ashland Dehydrated Foods is an Oregon-based food contract manufacturer focused on supporting emerging and established food brands with product development and commercial manufacturing capabilities across human food, snack and pet food applications.

Ashland is developing a specialized manufacturing operation in Ashland, Oregon, with a focus on providing flexible, scalable production capabilities to food companies seeking contract manufacturing partners.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REVTM) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave's licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company's patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: ...

Nav Dhami, CPA, CFO at +1 (604) 260-4854

E-mail: ...

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.