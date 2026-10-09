ASUS Republic Of Gamers Launches The ROG G1000 Gaming Desktop In Canada

KEY POINTS



Flagship Canadian configuration: AMD RyzenTM 9 9950X3D, NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 ROG OC graphics, 64GB DDR5 memory, a 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro deliver power for gaming and creation

ROG Thermal Atrium: A dedicated chamber houses a 420mm AIO liquid cooler, giving the CPU cooler direct access to fresh ambient air

AniMe Holo: Full-color holographic fans and Armoury Crate customization turn the 104L tower into a showcase for personal style Tri-Zone Cooling Architecture: Independent airflow paths for the CPU, GPU, and PSU maximize thermal efficiency and sustain peak performance.





TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the ROG G1000 gaming desktop is now available in Canada at the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers and Amazon. The available Canadian configuration is powered by an AMD RyzenTM 9 9950X3D processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 GPU, alongside 64GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. The G1000 introduces the ROG Thermal Atrium, a dedicated chamber that provides its 420mm AIO liquid cooler with direct access to fresh ambient air, while AniMe Holo brings full-color holographic personalization to its commanding 104L tower.

AniMe Holo brings a new level of personalization

Beyond its raw power, the ROG G1000 features the all-new AniMe Holo platform. Full-color holographic projectors allow gamers to personalize their desktop with custom text, images, and animations. The side panel showcases a 380mm holographic fan with 720 LEDs, complemented by two 215mm fans on the front panel.

The AniMe Holo system supports up to 16.77 million colors and integrates with Armoury Crate, enabling users to display their own content and create a gaming machine that reflects their style. When spinning within their sealed housings, the AniMe Holo modules operate at 20.5 dBA; this figure applies to the holographic display system rather than the desktop as a whole.

Flagship power for gaming and creation

At the heart of the Canadian configuration of the ROG G1000 is the AMD RyzenTM 9 9950X3D processor, featuring 16 cores, 32 threads, up to a 5.7GHz boost clock, and 3D V-CacheTM technology. It is paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory for demanding gaming, streaming, and creative workloads.

The system is built on the AMD X870 platform and includes 64GB of DDR5 memory in two 32GB modules, with support for expansion to 128GB. A 2TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD provides storage for games and creative projects, while four M.2 connectors and four DDR5 slots, including those already occupied, support future upgrades with compatible components. WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and USB4 connectivity give the Canadian configuration versatile networking and peripheral options.

Revolutionary ROG Thermal Atrium

The ROG G1000 debuts the ROG Thermal Atrium, a breakthrough in desktop cooling. By isolating the 420mm AIO radiator and three 140mm intake fans in a separate chamber outside the main chassis, the CPU cooler gains direct access to ambient air that hasn't been heated by the GPU or PSU. This innovative layout reduces CPU intake temperatures by up to 16°C, ensuring absolute stability during marathon gaming sessions.

Following this Tri-Zone philosophy, the GPU and PSU sections are also thermally shielded from one another. The GPU draws fresh air from the front intakes, while the PSU maintains its own airflow path from beneath the chassis. Collectively, the G1000 thermal system can dissipate over 1000W of heat, providing the thermal headroom necessary for next-generation hardware and extreme performance.

The Pinnacle of Gaming Engineering

The ROG G1000 is more than just a gaming desktop; it is a statement of engineering excellence. By combining the revolutionary Thermal Atrium with world-class components and the mesmerizing AniMe Holo display, ROG continues to set the standard for what a flagship PC can achieve. For gamers and creators who refuse to compromise, the G1000 stands alone at the peak of performance.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG G1000 is now available in Canada at the ASUS Store, Best Buy, Canada Computers and Amazon, starting October 9, 2026. The single Canadian configuration, GM1000TY-DR9X3D5080WP-CB, has an MSRP of C$8,9991.

Full Canadian specifications are listed below. For more information, visit ASUS Canada or contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG G1000 (GM1000TY)