DP World Receives New Electric Cranes As Santos Expansion Advances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two quay cranes and six electric RTGs arrive as part of BRL 1.6 billion (approx. US$310 million) expansion, that will increase terminal capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by the end of 2026

SANTOS, Brazil, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has received eight new fully electric cranes at its Port of Santos terminal, marking a major milestone in an expansion that will increase container-handling capacity and strengthen one of Brazil's key gateways to global trade.

The delivery includes two ship-to-shore quay cranes and six rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes and forms part of DP World's BRL 1.6 billion (approximately US$310 million) investment in Santos.

Together with the optimized use of existing licensed infrastructure, the new equipment will increase the terminal's annual container-handling capacity to 1.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by the end of 2026, while improving cargo-handling productivity and efficiency. Further development is planned to eventually increase annual capacity to 2.1 million TEUs.

The new equipment is the first of two planned deliveries totaling four new quay cranes and 15 RTGs. The remaining two quay cranes and nine RTGs are expected to arrive in early 2027.

Each new quay crane stands 56 meters high with a 72-meter reach - seven meters more than the models currently in operation, increasing the terminal's ability to serve nearly every class of container vessel. The cranes can also handle two 20-foot containers simultaneously, supporting faster vessel operations. The six electric RTGs can lift up to 41 tonnes, supporting more efficient container movements across the terminal.

Once all 15 new RTGs are operational, they are expected to avoid approximately 4,250 tons of CO2 emissions annually, compared with equivalent diesel-powered equipment.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said:“Brazil's trade continues to grow, and we are investing to ensure Santos has the capacity and technology to support that our customers' growth. These new cranes will help us serve larger vessels and move cargo more efficiently, while electric equipment helps us reduce emissions as the terminal grows. By investing in both capacity and technology, we are building an operation that can support our customers' growth and strengthen Brazil's connections with global markets.”

The new equipment builds on DP World's broader electrification program at Santos. The company has already electrified its existing fleet of 22 RTGs and earlier this year added 15 electric internal terminal vehicles and three electric reach stackers, further reducing reliance on diesel-powered equipment.

These investments are already delivering measurable results. Between January and April 2026, diesel consumption at the terminal declined 29.2% compared with the 2024 average. DP World also recently earned the Brazilian GHG Protocol Gold Seal for the third consecutive year, recognizing its independently verified greenhouse gas emissions reporting.

The Santos expansion is part of DP World's continued investment in Brazil, combining increased port capacity with a growing network of inland transportation, freight forwarding and contract logistics services. Together, these capabilities connect Brazilian importers and exporters with customers and markets across DP World's global network.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

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