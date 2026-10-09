Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Europe Gift Card Market Companies, Trends And Country Analysis 2026 To 2035: Digital Formats Hold 58.8% And Corporate Buyers 68.1% Of Value


2026-10-09 09:03:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Precedence Research, the Europe gift card market is valued at USD 81.84 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 155.60 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Digital cards hold 58.8% of value, online channels 62.9%, corporate and B2B buyers 68.1%, and the U.K. 25.3%.

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe gift card market is valued at USD 81.84 billion in 2026

The category has moved a long way from the plastic card on a supermarket rack. Digital formats account for 58.8% of market value, online channels handle 62.9% of distribution, and corporate and B2B buyers generate 68.1% of spend through employee rewards, customer incentives and loyalty programs. Gift cards now behave less like a seasonal retail product e-commerce

Consolidation is following the money. In September 2026, U.K.-based Tillo acquired Italy's Amilon, and the combined business expects to process more than £3 billion of gift cards in 2026, growing about 30% year over year. In parallel, European lawmakers settled the final texts of a new payment services framework in April 2026. Scale, compliance and platform reach are becoming the terms of competition.

Get a sample of the report:

Market Size and Growth: USD 73.76 Billion Expansion Driven by Format and Channel Shifts

A 7.4% growth rate in a mature region signals a change in mix more than a change in gifting habits. Western European markets are maturing, so the incremental value is expected to come from digital issuance, corporate rewards, online commerce, gaming and entertainment, travel and multi-merchant cards. For issuers and distributors, revenue will depend increasingly on where a card is sold and how it is delivered, not only on how many are sold.

Metric Data
Market size, 2026 USD 81.84 billion
Forecast market size, 2035 USD 155.60 billion
CAGR, 2026 to 2035 7.4%
Incremental value, 2026 to 2035 About USD 73.76 billion
Leading format Digital gift cards, 58.8% of value
Leading channel Online and e-commerce, 62.9%
Leading buyer group Corporate and B2B, 68.1%
Leading country U.K., 25.3% of European value
Among the fastest-growing major markets Spain
Coverage 3 card types, 14 named countries plus Rest of Europe

Consumer behaviour supports the direction. Spontaneous gift card purchases rose about 17% year over year in 2025, and digital gift card selection rose by a similar 17%. Both point to mobile-first, last-minute and self-use buying in place of planned seasonal gifting.



Market Segment Intelligence: Digital, Corporate and Multi-Merchant Cards Capture the Structural Gains

The study segments the market by card type, format, purchase type, distribution channel, application, end user, gift occasion and country. Three positions define the current value pool.

Segment lens Position Share of 2026 value Implied value What is behind it
Format Digital gift cards 58.8 % About USD 48.1 billion Instant delivery, no physical fulfilment cost
Distribution channel Online and e-commerce 62.9 % About USD 51.5 billion Checkout, app and API distribution
Purchase type Corporate and B2B 68.1 % About USD 55.7 billion Employee rewards, incentives, loyalty programs
Purchase type B2C 31.9 % About USD 26.1 billion Last-minute gifting, personalization, self-use

Implied values are calculated from the 2026 market size and the reported shares.

Dominant segment: corporate and B2B purchasing, 68.1% of value

Fastest-growing demand pools: digital issuance and B2C self-use, both expanding faster than the overall market

Card type shapes who captures the margin:

  • Closed-loop cards remain the volume base, issued by retailers and platforms such as Amazon and Apple for use inside one ecosystem.
  • Open-loop cards run on the Visa and Mastercard networks and suit reward programs where universal acceptance matters, which ties the segment to the wider prepaid card business
  • Multi-merchant cards are gaining because they give recipients a choice of brands, the feature employers value most in reward schemes.

    Fill out the form for samples, case studies, and examples:

    By application, consumer electronics, gaming, entertainment, food delivery and travel are the high-growth categories, while department-store and general retail cards remain the main volume generators.



    Regional and Country Analysis: The U.K. Leads, Spain Accelerates

    The U.K. is the largest national market with 25.3% of European value, equal to about USD 20.7 billion in 2026. Spain is among the fastest-growing major markets, while Germany, France, Italy and the Nordic countries add high-value pools built on mature retail infrastructure and high digital payment adoption.

    Country Position Demand and policy signals Why it matters commercially
    U.K. Largest market, 25.3% of value Digital cards passed 50% of sales in 2024; B2B sales rose 13.7% in the second half of 2024 The most digitized, B2B-led market and the benchmark for channel strategy
    Germany Major revenue pool Employers can give EUR 50 a month in non-cash benefits tax-free Recurring monthly demand favours compliant multi-merchant vouchers
    France Major revenue pool Exempt employer gift vouchers rise to EUR 200 per employee per event in 2026, from EUR 196 Works councils and employers sustain large B2B volumes
    Italy Major revenue pool Tillo's purchase of Amilon creates a Southern European platform base Corporate welfare and digital incentives are consolidating
    Spain Among the fastest-growing major markets Benefits providers report strong momentum in Southern Europe Priority market for digital-first expansion
    Nordic countries High-value pools High digital payment adoption; home to aggregators such as Gifted Suited to app and wallet-native products

    The U.K. shows how the market behaves under pressure. In the second half of 2024, gift card and voucher sales rose 11.39% like for like while total retail sales grew 0.7%. Grocery gift cards rose about 20%, and B2B purchases produced more than 80% of that growth, a sign that employers are using cards to help staff stretch household budgets.

    What Is Changing in the Industry?

    Three shifts stand out: aggregators are buying local leaders, payment apps are becoming gift card storefronts, and regulation is being harmonized.

    Company Development Area Strategic significance
    Tillo and Amilon Tillo acquired Italy's Amilon in September 2026; the combined platforms expect to process over £3 billion of gift cards in 2026 M&A, B2B platforms API-led aggregators want one platform for multinational clients
    Klarna and Blackhawk Network Gift Card Store launched in the U.K. in 2024 and expanded to Germany, Italy and the Netherlands in March 2025 Wallet-led distribution Payment apps are pulling demand away from retailer-owned channels
    Coda and Recharge Singapore's Coda agreed in July 2025 to acquire Amsterdam-based Recharge and has completed the deal Digital prepaid distribution Gift card and prepaid distribution is consolidating into global rails
    Edenred Raised its full-year 2026 guidance in July; group business volume was EUR 49 billion in 2025 Employee benefits Corporate benefits demand is holding up in a regulatory reset year
    Pluxee Group business volume issued reached EUR 6.5 billion in its third fiscal quarter of 2026, up 9.4% organically Employee benefits Volumes keep growing despite a softer Continental European economy

    Regulation is the second force. The EU reached a provisional agreement on its third Payment Services Directive and the Payment Services Regulation in November 2025, and the final compromise texts were endorsed in April 2026, with application expected from late 2027 into 2028. For gift cards, the key change is that the limited network exclusion, which most closed-loop cards rely on, will be set out in a directly applicable regulation instead of being interpreted country by country. High-volume and multi-merchant programs should expect more consistent scrutiny, which makes licensing and compliance capability a competitive asset.



    Key Market Drivers

    • Corporate rewards and benefits: B2B buyers generate 68.1% of value, and these are recurring, contract-based volumes.
    • Digital delivery: digital formats hold 58.8% of value, supported by mobile wallet storage and instant redemption
    • Channel integration: with 62.9% of value sold online, cards are now embedded in checkout flows, banking apps and buy now, pay later services
    • Tax-efficient employer gifting: Germany's EUR 50 monthly allowance, France's EUR 200 per-event limit, the U.K.'s £50 exemption and Ireland's EUR 1,500 annual exemption across up to five benefits effectively set product denominations.
    • Self-use and budgeting: grocery and everyday-spend cards turn gifting into a household budgeting tool.

      Major Challenges

      • Fraud and security: card-number theft, account takeover, chargebacks and in-store tampering remain structural risks. U.K. consumers lost £13.5 million to gift card scams in 2023.
      • Regulatory complexity: VAT treatment of vouchers, prepaid and e-money rules and anti-money laundering duties differ by country, and the new payment rules add transition costs through 2028.
      • Margin pressure: merchant-funded discounts, promotional commissions and volume pricing demanded by enterprise buyers compress platform economics.
      • Macro sensitivity: benefits providers flagged weaker conditions in Continental Europe during 2026, and tighter corporate budgets are the main downside risk.
      • Fragmentation: 14 or more national markets with different currencies, tax limits and retail structures raise the cost of cross-border programs.

      Emerging Opportunities

      • API and wallet-native distribution for banks, fintechs and retailers that want a gift card catalogue without building infrastructure.
      • Multi-country, multi-currency reward programs for multinational employers.
      • Gaming, entertainment, food delivery, travel and consumer electronics cards.
      • Faster-growing and underpenetrated national markets, with Spain among the leaders.
      • Local multi-merchant schemes for towns and shopping districts.
      • Fraud prevention, tamper-evident packaging and compliance offered as services to issuers.

      Company and Competitive Intelligence

      The market remains fragmented across business models even as leading platforms consolidate transaction volume. Scale alone no longer secures an advantage. The strongest positions combine merchant coverage, corporate distribution, instant fulfilment, payment gateway

      Business model Representative companies Core strength
      Global program managers Blackhawk Network, InComm Payments Multi-brand retail and enterprise distribution
      Corporate benefits specialists Edenred, Pluxee, Sodexo, Swile Employer relationships and recurring volumes
      API and digital aggregators Tillo, WeGift, Gifted, Prezzee, Giftcloud Catalogue breadth and instant digital fulfilment
      Closed-loop issuers Amazon, Apple Ecosystem reach in retail and digital content
      Open-loop networks and processors Visa, Mastercard, Fiserv, Givex, Pine Labs/Qwikcilver Acceptance and processing infrastructure
      Specialists Miconex, Bitrefill, OptioPay Local gifting, crypto-linked value, B2B rewards

      Customer and Buyer Intelligence

      HR, procurement and loyalty teams are now the main buyers, and their requirements are reshaping supplier selection:

      • One contract covering many brands, countries and currencies
      • Integration with HR, payroll and loyalty systems through APIs
      • Products matched to each country's tax-exempt limits
      • Fraud controls, audit trails and spend reporting
      • Transparent discounts, fees and expiry terms
      • Digital-first delivery with less plastic

      Suppliers that cannot meet these requirements across borders are likely to become sub-distributors to those that can.

      How Can Precedence Research Help Companies Navigate This Market?

      Headline figures do not show where the USD 73.76 billion of new value will land. Precedence Research provides five connected intelligence solutions for this market.

      1. Master Dataset

      What clients access: structured data on issuers, program managers, aggregators and processors; card types, formats and brands; segment values by purchase type, channel, application and occasion; data for 14 countries; pricing indicators such as average card value, commissions and discounts; partnerships, launches and M&A.

      How it helps:

      • Size opportunities by country, format and buyer group
      • Build prospect lists of merchants, employers and distribution partners
      • Plan market entry and prioritize countries
      • Identify competitors and acquisition targets

      2. Precedence Quadrant

      What clients access: benchmarking of gift card companies on catalogue breadth, country and currency coverage, B2B and B2C reach, API capability, fraud management and strategy.

      How it helps:

      • Separate market leaders from emerging challengers
      • Compare program managers, benefits specialists and aggregators on equal terms
      • Expose capability gaps and differentiation options
      • Support partnership and acquisition decisions

      3. Interactive Dashboard

      What clients access: a live view of market size, growth, segment and country data, company activity, investments and regulatory changes.

      How it helps: faster decisions, continuous competitor tracking, ready-made management reporting and earlier identification of shifts in channel or format mix.

      4. Quality and Manufacturing Intelligence

      For this market, the focus is on production and operations: physical card manufacturers and personalization bureaus, tamper-evident packaging suppliers, issuing and processing platforms, licensing status, security certifications and fraud-control standards.

      How it helps: supplier evaluation, operational benchmarking, compliance readiness ahead of the new payment rules, and decisions on whether to build, buy or outsource processing.

      5. Customized Research

      • Market entry assessment: which country offers the best return for a digital-first launch?
      • Customer intelligence: what do HR and procurement buyers pay for, and why do they switch?
      • Pricing analysis: how do discounts and commissions differ by channel?
      • Partner and M&A intelligence: which aggregators or local leaders are available?
      • Commercial due diligence: how durable are a target's corporate volumes?
      Precedence Research solution What it provides How it helps
      Master Dataset Structured data on companies, card types, segments, countries and pricing Opportunity sizing, prospecting and market-entry planning
      Precedence Quadrant Benchmarking of platforms and issuers Competitor comparison, partner and target selection
      Interactive Dashboard Live market, company and regulatory tracking Faster decisions and management reporting
      Quality and Manufacturing Intelligence Card production, packaging, processing and compliance intelligence Supplier evaluation and operational benchmarking
      Customized Research Bespoke answers to specific strategic questions Entry, pricing, M&A and go-to-market decisions



      Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

      The intelligence can be refreshed on the schedule a client needs:

      • Monthly: acquisitions, partnerships, product launches and new fraud patterns
      • Quarterly: market trackers, benefits providers' reported volumes and share shifts
      • Six-monthly: country demand and channel mix after each peak gifting season
      • Yearly: forecast revisions, new tax-exempt limits and regulatory milestones

      This market justifies the cadence. France's employer limit changes every January, payment rules are entering a multi-year transition, and one acquisition can redraw a country's competitive map.

      Strategic Outlook: What Should Companies Do Next?

      • CEOs and CXOs: decide whether to compete as a platform or as a specialist. With 62.9% of value online and aggregators merging, mid-sized distributors without API reach risk being bypassed.
      • Strategy and business development teams: prioritize corporate accounts, which hold 68.1% of value, and build country plans around Spain's growth and Germany's monthly allowance.
      • Product and R&D teams: invest in wallet delivery, multi-merchant choice and real-time fraud controls.
      • Procurement teams: consolidate vendors and ask for licensing evidence before the 2027 to 2028 rule changes.
      • Investors: track aggregator M&A and processed volume growth as the clearest signals of who is winning.
      • Card manufacturers and suppliers: physical and hybrid formats still represent 41.2% of value, about USD 33.7 billion, so secure packaging and sustainable materials remain viable ways to differentiate.

      Buy the full report:

      Schedule a meeting with our analysts:

      Email: ...

      Related Reports

      • Gift Cards Market:
      • Prepaid Card Market:
      • Digital Payment Market:
      • Mobile Wallet Market:
      • E-commerce Market:
      • Buy Now Pay Later Market:
      • Payment Gateway Market:
      • Contactless Payment Market:
      • Credit Card Payments Market:
      • Financial Smart Cards Market:
      • Dual Interface Payment Card Market:
      • Fuel Card Market:
      • Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market:
      • Digital Trust Market:
      • Digital Transformation Market:

      About Precedence Research

      Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting company based in Canada and India. It covers 13 industries, including consumer goods, ICT, healthcare, automotive, and energy and power. Its services include syndicated and customized reports, strategy consulting, go-to-market support, cross-sectional analysis and subscription-based data, helping clients turn market data into decisions.

      Our Partners

      • Towards Healthcare:
      • Towards Packaging:
      • Towards Chemical and Materials:

      Connect With Us

      USA: +1 804 441 9344

      APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 +6531051271

      Europe: +44 7383 092 044

      Email: ...

      Follow Us

      • LinkedIn:
      • Facebook:
      • X:
      • Medium:

MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111783866



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search