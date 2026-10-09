Europe Gift Card Market Companies, Trends And Country Analysis 2026 To 2035: Digital Formats Hold 58.8% And Corporate Buyers 68.1% Of Value
|Metric
|Data
|Market size, 2026
|USD 81.84 billion
|Forecast market size, 2035
|USD 155.60 billion
|CAGR, 2026 to 2035
|7.4%
|Incremental value, 2026 to 2035
|About USD 73.76 billion
|Leading format
|Digital gift cards, 58.8% of value
|Leading channel
|Online and e-commerce, 62.9%
|Leading buyer group
|Corporate and B2B, 68.1%
|Leading country
|U.K., 25.3% of European value
|Among the fastest-growing major markets
|Spain
|Coverage
|3 card types, 14 named countries plus Rest of Europe
Consumer behaviour supports the direction. Spontaneous gift card purchases rose about 17% year over year in 2025, and digital gift card selection rose by a similar 17%. Both point to mobile-first, last-minute and self-use buying in place of planned seasonal gifting.
Market Segment Intelligence: Digital, Corporate and Multi-Merchant Cards Capture the Structural Gains
The study segments the market by card type, format, purchase type, distribution channel, application, end user, gift occasion and country. Three positions define the current value pool.
|Segment lens
|Position
|Share of 2026 value
|Implied value
|What is behind it
|Format
|Digital gift cards
|58.8
|%
|About USD 48.1 billion
|Instant delivery, no physical fulfilment cost
|Distribution channel
|Online and e-commerce
|62.9
|%
|About USD 51.5 billion
|Checkout, app and API distribution
|Purchase type
|Corporate and B2B
|68.1
|%
|About USD 55.7 billion
|Employee rewards, incentives, loyalty programs
|Purchase type
|B2C
|31.9
|%
|About USD 26.1 billion
|Last-minute gifting, personalization, self-use
Implied values are calculated from the 2026 market size and the reported shares.
Dominant segment: corporate and B2B purchasing, 68.1% of value
Fastest-growing demand pools: digital issuance and B2C self-use, both expanding faster than the overall market
Card type shapes who captures the margin:
- Closed-loop cards remain the volume base, issued by retailers and platforms such as Amazon and Apple for use inside one ecosystem. Open-loop cards run on the Visa and Mastercard networks and suit reward programs where universal acceptance matters, which ties the segment to the wider prepaid card business Multi-merchant cards are gaining because they give recipients a choice of brands, the feature employers value most in reward schemes.
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By application, consumer electronics, gaming, entertainment, food delivery and travel are the high-growth categories, while department-store and general retail cards remain the main volume generators.
Regional and Country Analysis: The U.K. Leads, Spain Accelerates
The U.K. is the largest national market with 25.3% of European value, equal to about USD 20.7 billion in 2026. Spain is among the fastest-growing major markets, while Germany, France, Italy and the Nordic countries add high-value pools built on mature retail infrastructure and high digital payment adoption.
|Country
|Position
|Demand and policy signals
|Why it matters commercially
|U.K.
|Largest market, 25.3% of value
|Digital cards passed 50% of sales in 2024; B2B sales rose 13.7% in the second half of 2024
|The most digitized, B2B-led market and the benchmark for channel strategy
|Germany
|Major revenue pool
|Employers can give EUR 50 a month in non-cash benefits tax-free
|Recurring monthly demand favours compliant multi-merchant vouchers
|France
|Major revenue pool
|Exempt employer gift vouchers rise to EUR 200 per employee per event in 2026, from EUR 196
|Works councils and employers sustain large B2B volumes
|Italy
|Major revenue pool
|Tillo's purchase of Amilon creates a Southern European platform base
|Corporate welfare and digital incentives are consolidating
|Spain
|Among the fastest-growing major markets
|Benefits providers report strong momentum in Southern Europe
|Priority market for digital-first expansion
|Nordic countries
|High-value pools
|High digital payment adoption; home to aggregators such as Gifted
|Suited to app and wallet-native products
The U.K. shows how the market behaves under pressure. In the second half of 2024, gift card and voucher sales rose 11.39% like for like while total retail sales grew 0.7%. Grocery gift cards rose about 20%, and B2B purchases produced more than 80% of that growth, a sign that employers are using cards to help staff stretch household budgets.
What Is Changing in the Industry?
Three shifts stand out: aggregators are buying local leaders, payment apps are becoming gift card storefronts, and regulation is being harmonized.
|Company
|Development
|Area
|Strategic significance
|Tillo and Amilon
|Tillo acquired Italy's Amilon in September 2026; the combined platforms expect to process over £3 billion of gift cards in 2026
|M&A, B2B platforms
|API-led aggregators want one platform for multinational clients
|Klarna and Blackhawk Network
|Gift Card Store launched in the U.K. in 2024 and expanded to Germany, Italy and the Netherlands in March 2025
|Wallet-led distribution
|Payment apps are pulling demand away from retailer-owned channels
|Coda and Recharge
|Singapore's Coda agreed in July 2025 to acquire Amsterdam-based Recharge and has completed the deal
|Digital prepaid distribution
|Gift card and prepaid distribution is consolidating into global rails
|Edenred
|Raised its full-year 2026 guidance in July; group business volume was EUR 49 billion in 2025
|Employee benefits
|Corporate benefits demand is holding up in a regulatory reset year
|Pluxee
|Group business volume issued reached EUR 6.5 billion in its third fiscal quarter of 2026, up 9.4% organically
|Employee benefits
|Volumes keep growing despite a softer Continental European economy
Regulation is the second force. The EU reached a provisional agreement on its third Payment Services Directive and the Payment Services Regulation in November 2025, and the final compromise texts were endorsed in April 2026, with application expected from late 2027 into 2028. For gift cards, the key change is that the limited network exclusion, which most closed-loop cards rely on, will be set out in a directly applicable regulation instead of being interpreted country by country. High-volume and multi-merchant programs should expect more consistent scrutiny, which makes licensing and compliance capability a competitive asset.
Key Market Drivers
- Corporate rewards and benefits: B2B buyers generate 68.1% of value, and these are recurring, contract-based volumes. Digital delivery: digital formats hold 58.8% of value, supported by mobile wallet storage and instant redemption Channel integration: with 62.9% of value sold online, cards are now embedded in checkout flows, banking apps and buy now, pay later services Tax-efficient employer gifting: Germany's EUR 50 monthly allowance, France's EUR 200 per-event limit, the U.K.'s £50 exemption and Ireland's EUR 1,500 annual exemption across up to five benefits effectively set product denominations. Self-use and budgeting: grocery and everyday-spend cards turn gifting into a household budgeting tool.
Major Challenges
- Fraud and security: card-number theft, account takeover, chargebacks and in-store tampering remain structural risks. U.K. consumers lost £13.5 million to gift card scams in 2023. Regulatory complexity: VAT treatment of vouchers, prepaid and e-money rules and anti-money laundering duties differ by country, and the new payment rules add transition costs through 2028. Margin pressure: merchant-funded discounts, promotional commissions and volume pricing demanded by enterprise buyers compress platform economics. Macro sensitivity: benefits providers flagged weaker conditions in Continental Europe during 2026, and tighter corporate budgets are the main downside risk. Fragmentation: 14 or more national markets with different currencies, tax limits and retail structures raise the cost of cross-border programs.
Emerging Opportunities
- API and wallet-native distribution for banks, fintechs and retailers that want a gift card catalogue without building infrastructure. Multi-country, multi-currency reward programs for multinational employers. Gaming, entertainment, food delivery, travel and consumer electronics cards. Faster-growing and underpenetrated national markets, with Spain among the leaders. Local multi-merchant schemes for towns and shopping districts. Fraud prevention, tamper-evident packaging and compliance offered as services to issuers.
Company and Competitive Intelligence
The market remains fragmented across business models even as leading platforms consolidate transaction volume. Scale alone no longer secures an advantage. The strongest positions combine merchant coverage, corporate distribution, instant fulfilment, payment gateway
|Business model
|Representative companies
|Core strength
|Global program managers
|Blackhawk Network, InComm Payments
|Multi-brand retail and enterprise distribution
|Corporate benefits specialists
|Edenred, Pluxee, Sodexo, Swile
|Employer relationships and recurring volumes
|API and digital aggregators
|Tillo, WeGift, Gifted, Prezzee, Giftcloud
|Catalogue breadth and instant digital fulfilment
|Closed-loop issuers
|Amazon, Apple
|Ecosystem reach in retail and digital content
|Open-loop networks and processors
|Visa, Mastercard, Fiserv, Givex, Pine Labs/Qwikcilver
|Acceptance and processing infrastructure
|Specialists
|Miconex, Bitrefill, OptioPay
|Local gifting, crypto-linked value, B2B rewards
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
HR, procurement and loyalty teams are now the main buyers, and their requirements are reshaping supplier selection:
- One contract covering many brands, countries and currencies Integration with HR, payroll and loyalty systems through APIs Products matched to each country's tax-exempt limits Fraud controls, audit trails and spend reporting Transparent discounts, fees and expiry terms Digital-first delivery with less plastic
Suppliers that cannot meet these requirements across borders are likely to become sub-distributors to those that can.
How Can Precedence Research Help Companies Navigate This Market?
Headline figures do not show where the USD 73.76 billion of new value will land. Precedence Research provides five connected intelligence solutions for this market.
1. Master Dataset
What clients access: structured data on issuers, program managers, aggregators and processors; card types, formats and brands; segment values by purchase type, channel, application and occasion; data for 14 countries; pricing indicators such as average card value, commissions and discounts; partnerships, launches and M&A.
How it helps:
- Size opportunities by country, format and buyer group Build prospect lists of merchants, employers and distribution partners Plan market entry and prioritize countries Identify competitors and acquisition targets
2. Precedence Quadrant
What clients access: benchmarking of gift card companies on catalogue breadth, country and currency coverage, B2B and B2C reach, API capability, fraud management and strategy.
How it helps:
- Separate market leaders from emerging challengers Compare program managers, benefits specialists and aggregators on equal terms Expose capability gaps and differentiation options Support partnership and acquisition decisions
3. Interactive Dashboard
What clients access: a live view of market size, growth, segment and country data, company activity, investments and regulatory changes.
How it helps: faster decisions, continuous competitor tracking, ready-made management reporting and earlier identification of shifts in channel or format mix.
4. Quality and Manufacturing Intelligence
For this market, the focus is on production and operations: physical card manufacturers and personalization bureaus, tamper-evident packaging suppliers, issuing and processing platforms, licensing status, security certifications and fraud-control standards.
How it helps: supplier evaluation, operational benchmarking, compliance readiness ahead of the new payment rules, and decisions on whether to build, buy or outsource processing.
5. Customized Research
- Market entry assessment: which country offers the best return for a digital-first launch? Customer intelligence: what do HR and procurement buyers pay for, and why do they switch? Pricing analysis: how do discounts and commissions differ by channel? Partner and M&A intelligence: which aggregators or local leaders are available? Commercial due diligence: how durable are a target's corporate volumes?
|Precedence Research solution
|What it provides
|How it helps
|Master Dataset
|Structured data on companies, card types, segments, countries and pricing
|Opportunity sizing, prospecting and market-entry planning
|Precedence Quadrant
|Benchmarking of platforms and issuers
|Competitor comparison, partner and target selection
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live market, company and regulatory tracking
|Faster decisions and management reporting
|Quality and Manufacturing Intelligence
|Card production, packaging, processing and compliance intelligence
|Supplier evaluation and operational benchmarking
|Customized Research
|Bespoke answers to specific strategic questions
|Entry, pricing, M&A and go-to-market decisions
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
The intelligence can be refreshed on the schedule a client needs:
- Monthly: acquisitions, partnerships, product launches and new fraud patterns Quarterly: market trackers, benefits providers' reported volumes and share shifts Six-monthly: country demand and channel mix after each peak gifting season Yearly: forecast revisions, new tax-exempt limits and regulatory milestones
This market justifies the cadence. France's employer limit changes every January, payment rules are entering a multi-year transition, and one acquisition can redraw a country's competitive map.
Strategic Outlook: What Should Companies Do Next?
- CEOs and CXOs: decide whether to compete as a platform or as a specialist. With 62.9% of value online and aggregators merging, mid-sized distributors without API reach risk being bypassed. Strategy and business development teams: prioritize corporate accounts, which hold 68.1% of value, and build country plans around Spain's growth and Germany's monthly allowance. Product and R&D teams: invest in wallet delivery, multi-merchant choice and real-time fraud controls. Procurement teams: consolidate vendors and ask for licensing evidence before the 2027 to 2028 rule changes. Investors: track aggregator M&A and processed volume growth as the clearest signals of who is winning. Card manufacturers and suppliers: physical and hybrid formats still represent 41.2% of value, about USD 33.7 billion, so secure packaging and sustainable materials remain viable ways to differentiate.
Related Reports
- Gift Cards Market: Prepaid Card Market: Digital Payment Market: Mobile Wallet Market: E-commerce Market: Buy Now Pay Later Market: Payment Gateway Market: Contactless Payment Market: Credit Card Payments Market: Financial Smart Cards Market: Dual Interface Payment Card Market: Fuel Card Market: Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: Digital Trust Market: Digital Transformation Market:
About Precedence Research
Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting company based in Canada and India. It covers 13 industries, including consumer goods, ICT, healthcare, automotive, and energy and power. Its services include syndicated and customized reports, strategy consulting, go-to-market support, cross-sectional analysis and subscription-based data, helping clients turn market data into decisions.
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