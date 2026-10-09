Europe Gift Card Market Companies, Trends And Country Analysis 2026 To 2035: Digital Formats Hold 58.8% And Corporate Buyers 68.1% Of Value

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe gift card market is valued at USD 81.84 billion in 2026

Consolidation is following the money. In September 2026, U.K.-based Tillo acquired Italy's Amilon, and the combined business expects to process more than £3 billion of gift cards in 2026, growing about 30% year over year. In parallel, European lawmakers settled the final texts of a new payment services framework in April 2026. Scale, compliance and platform reach are becoming the terms of competition.

Market Size and Growth: USD 73.76 Billion Expansion Driven by Format and Channel Shifts

A 7.4% growth rate in a mature region signals a change in mix more than a change in gifting habits. Western European markets are maturing, so the incremental value is expected to come from digital issuance, corporate rewards, online commerce, gaming and entertainment, travel and multi-merchant cards. For issuers and distributors, revenue will depend increasingly on where a card is sold and how it is delivered, not only on how many are sold.

Metric Data Market size, 2026 USD 81.84 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 155.60 billion CAGR, 2026 to 2035 7.4% Incremental value, 2026 to 2035 About USD 73.76 billion Leading format Digital gift cards, 58.8% of value Leading channel Online and e-commerce, 62.9% Leading buyer group Corporate and B2B, 68.1% Leading country U.K., 25.3% of European value Among the fastest-growing major markets Spain Coverage 3 card types, 14 named countries plus Rest of Europe

Consumer behaviour supports the direction. Spontaneous gift card purchases rose about 17% year over year in 2025, and digital gift card selection rose by a similar 17%. Both point to mobile-first, last-minute and self-use buying in place of planned seasonal gifting.







Market Segment Intelligence: Digital, Corporate and Multi-Merchant Cards Capture the Structural Gains

The study segments the market by card type, format, purchase type, distribution channel, application, end user, gift occasion and country. Three positions define the current value pool.

Segment lens Position Share of 2026 value Implied value What is behind it Format Digital gift cards 58.8 % About USD 48.1 billion Instant delivery, no physical fulfilment cost Distribution channel Online and e-commerce 62.9 % About USD 51.5 billion Checkout, app and API distribution Purchase type Corporate and B2B 68.1 % About USD 55.7 billion Employee rewards, incentives, loyalty programs Purchase type B2C 31.9 % About USD 26.1 billion Last-minute gifting, personalization, self-use

Implied values are calculated from the 2026 market size and the reported shares.

Dominant segment: corporate and B2B purchasing, 68.1% of value

Fastest-growing demand pools: digital issuance and B2C self-use, both expanding faster than the overall market

Card type shapes who captures the margin: