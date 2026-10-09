AIFA Continues To Enhance Aifa.One With AI Agents And Launches Creator Program Across Key AI Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) is building a cross-platform AI content and creator ecosystem, with participating creators eligible to receive content fees and revenue-sharing opportunities

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) (“AIFA” or the“Company”) today announced that its digital platform, aifa.one, is undergoing continuous enhancement through internally developed AI Agents. The Company is also launching a creator onboarding program and developing a companion mobile application.

Under the creator program, participating creators may receive content-production fees as well as a share of revenue generated by their content. The initial group of creators will be admitted on an invitation-only basis, with the first phase expected to launch in December 2026.

In recent years, content creators have become increasingly dependent on individual platforms for audience distribution. Changes in platform algorithms or policies can materially affect reach and visibility. AIFA aims to establish a more durable content platform where high-quality content can continue to attract and retain readers over time, reducing dependence on the distribution rules of any single third-party platform.

AI Agent-Driven Platform Development

AIFA is using internally developed AI Agents to support the ongoing development of aifa.one, including content production, page optimization, and structural improvements.

Rather than operating as a static website, the Company intends for aifa.one to function as an evolving content platform that can be continuously refined based on content, user behavior and operational needs.

Inviting Creators Across Key AI Sectors

AIFA plans to invite creators across a broad range of AI-related fields to contribute to the platform. The initial areas of focus are expected to include:

AI Film and Video - teams and creators using AI for short films, series, visual storytelling and related production;

AI Research and Education - scholars and researchers translating frontier AI developments for broader audiences;

AI Investing - analysts and investors focused on the AI value chain, public markets and related investment themes;

AI Education - educators applying AI in classrooms, households and workforce training;

AI Healthcare - physicians, researchers and industry professionals focused on AI-enabled drug discovery, diagnostics, health management and related applications;

AI Entrepreneurship - founders and operators building AI-enabled products, companies and independent businesses;

AI Creativity and Design - creators using AI in music, design, gaming and other forms of digital content; and

AI Industry Analysis - researchers and commentators covering semiconductors, robotics, foundation models and other frontier technology sectors.

Participating creators are expected to receive dedicated profile and content pages on aifa.one, allowing their work to remain searchable and accessible over time rather than relying solely on short-term algorithmic distribution.

AIFA also plans to provide competitive content-production fees and revenue-sharing opportunities based on the economic performance of participating content. Specific revenue-sharing terms will be announced separately.

The initial creator cohort is expected to be invitation-only and to launch in December 2026. The Company may subsequently expand the program to additional creators based on operating results and platform development.

Mobile App Planned for Fourth Quarter 2026

To expand the reach of its content and creator ecosystem, AIFA is also developing a companion mobile application designed to bring together content from aifa.one, creator works and community interaction in a mobile environment.

The Company currently expects the app to launch during the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to completion of development, testing and other customary launch preparations.

Management Commentary

Shanglong Li, Chairman of AIFA, commented:

“The long-term value of high-quality content should not be determined solely by the distribution rules of a single platform. We want AIFA to provide AI-era creators with a platform where they can build lasting audiences, develop their content, and participate more directly in the value they create.”

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) is a publicly listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world business and service scenarios. The Company is developing businesses across education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research.

AIFA seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve knowledge creation, identify user needs, enhance resource matching and increase the efficiency and scalability of professional service delivery. The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform serving individuals, organizations and businesses across multiple markets.

AIFA Corporate Website:

AIFA-Global.com

AIFA Digital Service Platform:

AIFA.one

Investor Relations:

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, business development plans, use of artificial intelligence, anticipated expansion of its business platform, development of its education, media, global commerce, investment and research activities, and its long-term objective of building a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and services, expand its customer and partner base, manage regulatory and compliance requirements, compete effectively, integrate new business initiatives, and obtain financing or other resources as needed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.