Myriad360 Honored As A 2026 CRN Triple Crown Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition marks Myriad360's fourth Triple Crown win and reflects sustained growth, technical excellence and market leadership

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad360, a services-led global systems integrator, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Myriad360 a 2026 Triple Crown Award winner. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers that have been honored on three prestigious CRN lists in one year.

These lists include the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers operating in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing solution providers; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation and dedication to building technical expertise.

Myriad360 earned its place among the 2026 Triple Crown winners after achieving its highest-ever ranking on the CRN Solution Provider 500, reaching No. 85 in its fourteenth consecutive year on the list; returning to the Fast Growth 150 following 81.7% revenue growth between 2023 and 2025; and earning a place on the Tech Elite 250 for the sixth time. This marks Myriad360's fourth Triple Crown win since 2016.

Together, the three recognitions reflect Myriad360's ability to scale while continuing to invest in the technical expertise, strategic partnerships and services clients need to navigate increasingly complex technology environments. The achievement comes during a year of significant momentum as Myriad360 expands its capabilities across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, networking, data center modernization and managed services.

“Earning CRN's Triple Crown for the fourth time is a powerful validation of our momentum,” said Jay Miley, CEO and President of Myriad360.“It reflects our growth, technical excellence and our ability to deliver for clients at scale. I'm incredibly proud of our team and the way they continue to raise the bar.”

“Triple Crown Award winners exemplify the highest level of achievement in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“Through their dedication to innovation, technical expertise and exceptional customer support, these solution providers continue to raise the bar for industry excellence. We congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued success.”

Coverage of the 2026 Triple Crown Award winners is available at crn.com/triplecrown.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a services-led global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative technology solutions across cybersecurity, modern data center, networking, cloud, AI and managed services. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships and unbiased technical guidance, Myriad360 helps world-class organizations navigate complex technology initiatives, optimize investments and accelerate business outcomes. To learn more, visit myriad360.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

CONTACT: PR Contacts: Angela Tuzzo MRB Public Relations for Myriad360... Kristin DaSilva The Channel Company...