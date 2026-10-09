KRTL International Explores U.S.-Bolivia Critical Minerals Pathways Following Mining Cooperative LOI And Development Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company reviews historical antimony assay information, awaits additional tungsten-related materials and advances documentation-stage evaluation through KRTL BlueSpot and its consultant network

Lakewood, CO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) ("KRTL" or the "Company") today announced that KRTL International Corp., the Company's international and federal-facing subsidiary, has executed a Letter of Intent and Project Development Cooperation Framework with a Bolivia-based mining cooperative relating to the evaluation and potential development of mineral opportunities in Bolivia.

The relationship developed through KRTL's direct presence and relationship-building in Bolivia. That work has established a network through which multiple mining opportunities have been introduced to the Company for evaluation, including the cooperative opportunity covered by the executed LOI and development framework.

Management's experience working in Bolivia has provided a practical understanding of the country's regional, regulatory and institutional environment and the importance of trusted local relationships. KRTL believes that experience provides a stronger foundation for navigating project development and evaluating opportunities introduced through its Bolivia network.

KRTL views the cooperative relationship as strategically important because it combines the cooperative's local knowledge and historical project information with KRTL's U.S.-facing structure, Bolivia network and consultant relationships.

The cooperative has provided KRTL with a historical assay report reporting antimony, and the Company is awaiting additional tungsten-related material for review. KRTL is also gathering additional historical technical information, corporate documentation and mining-related records associated with the opportunity.

Through KRTL BlueSpot Inc., the Company is organizing the available information for review with its consultants while continuing to assemble the project record.

KRTL International maintains an active SAM.gov registration, UEI Y53VHEKYTN11 and CAGE/NCAGE 20K14. Together with KRTL BlueSpot and the Company's consultant network, KRTL believes its existing structure provides a disciplined platform for evaluating mining opportunities emerging from its relationships in Bolivia.

KRTL management stated: "Going to Bolivia and building relationships on the ground is what created these opportunities. We have spent time developing a network and understanding the environment in which these projects exist. That local experience, combined with KRTL International's U.S.-facing platform, is helping us identify and evaluate opportunities that may warrant further attention."

Why Bolivia - and Why Now

Bolivia has a long-established mining sector, and its mineral potential is receiving increased attention as the United States continues to focus on critical-mineral supply chains.

The U.S. Department of Commerce

The U.S. Geological Survey's final 2025 List of Critical Minerals

The developing U.S.-Bolivia dialogue around critical minerals provides additional context. In February 2026, Bolivia participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington, D.C., organized by the U.S. Department of State. Bolivia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

KRTL believes its experience developing relationships in Bolivia is particularly relevant in this environment. The U.S. Department of Commerce

Those considerations reinforce KRTL's strategy of developing relationships on the ground and understanding the environment surrounding an opportunity before determining whether it warrants advancement.

Where KRTL Is Today

KRTL's current work remains at the information-gathering and project-record stage.

Through KRTL BlueSpot, the Company is gathering corporate, mining-related and historical technical documentation associated with the cooperative opportunity, including the historical antimony assay information already received and additional tungsten-related materials that remain pending.

The objective is to develop a clearer understanding of the opportunity, identify material information gaps and determine what the available record supports.

KRTL management added: "Our position comes from understanding both sides of the opportunity. We have developed relationships in Bolivia and gained practical experience with the environment there, while KRTL International gives us a U.S.-facing platform through which opportunities can be organized and evaluated. KRTL's strategy is not to approach these projects as a traditional mine operator, but to provide strategic consultation and support sustainable project development intended to create mutual benefit."

About KRTL International Corp.

KRTL International Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc. and serves as the Group's international, federal-facing and cross-border strategic project-development and partnering platform.

KRTL International maintains an active SAM.gov registration, UEI Y53VHEKYTN11 and CAGE/NCAGE 20K14.

About KRTL BlueSpot Inc.

KRTL BlueSpot Inc. is a subsidiary of KRTL International Corp. focused on mining, strategic-resource development, technical evaluation, partner coordination and related international project-development activities.

About KRTL Holding Group Inc.

KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL) is a holding company focused on developing and supporting specialized operating subsidiaries and strategic initiatives across biotechnology, healthcare, international project development, technology and related growth sectors.

KRTL Holding Group:

KRTL International:

KRTL BlueSpot:

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding mineral exploration and evaluation, potential antimony, tungsten, critical-mineral and rare-earth opportunities, future technical review, strategic relationships and potential project development. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to technical, regulatory, legal, environmental, economic, financing and other uncertainties.

References to antimony, tungsten, critical minerals, rare-earth elements or other mineral targets relate to historical information and opportunities currently under evaluation and do not represent that KRTL has established a mineral resource or reserve, independently confirmed mineral presence, grade or quantity, demonstrated commercial recoverability, or completed an independent geological, technical or economic assessment. Historical assay and technical information, including information referenced in this release, remains subject to independent verification.

KRTL does not represent that it owns or controls the underlying Bolivian mining rights except as may be established through applicable definitive documentation. The executed Letter of Intent and Project Development Cooperation Framework do not, by themselves, transfer mining rights or establish a final joint venture, investment arrangement or commercial mining operation.

References to U.S. or Bolivian government publications, critical-mineral policy or governmental discussions are provided as broader industry context and do not imply government endorsement, project approval, funding or participation. KRTL International's SAM.gov registration, UEI and CAGE/NCAGE identifiers likewise do not constitute a federal award or government endorsement.

Any future technical work, exploration, development, partnership, financing, investment, production or commercial activity remains subject to the results of the current information review, applicable technical, legal, regulatory, environmental and economic considerations, and future definitive agreements where appropriate.

CONTACT:... Contact: 855-KRTL-HLD......