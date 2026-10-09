Pennantpark Credit Secondary Fund Completes $298.6M Securitization, Continuing The Growth Of Pennantpark's CLO Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC (“PennantPark”) announced that PennantPark Credit Secondary Fund LP (the“Fund”) has closed a $298.6 million debt securitization with a one-year reinvestment period and a ten-year final maturity. The debt issued in this securitization (the“Debt”) is structured in the following manner:

Class Par Amount % of Capital

Structure Coupon Expected Rating

(S&P) Issuance

Price Class A-1 Notes $84,000,000 28% 3 Mo SOFR + 1.40% AAA 100% Class A-1 Loans 90,000,000 30% 3 Mo SOFR + 1.40% AAA 100% Class A-2 Notes 12,000,000 4% 3 Mo SOFR + 1.60% AAA 100% Class B Notes 18,000,000 6% 3 Mo SOFR + 1.80% AA 100% Class C Notes 24,000,000 8% 3 Mo SOFR + 2.25% A 100% Subordinated Notes 70,560,000 24% N/A N/A N/A Total $298,560,000





“We are pleased with the completion of our thirteenth securitization, highlighting the strength and depth of our investment platform,” said Arthur Penn, Chief Executive Officer.“This transaction reinforces PennantPark's ability to access attractive, long-term financing to support our investment vehicles, including the recently closed PennantPark Credit Secondary Fund. PennantPark currently manages approximately $4 billion in middle-market securitization assets, and we look forward to continued growth with the support of our new and existing investors.”

The Fund, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, will retain 100% of the Subordinated Notes and 50% of the Class C Notes. The Debt has a stated maturity of July 2036. Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. acted as sole lead arranger and placement agent on the transaction.

The notes offered as part of the term debt securitization have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or any state“blue sky” laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under Section 5 of the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This financing is a form of secured financing incurred and consolidated by the Fund. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark, a leading middle-market credit platform, and its affiliates manage approximately $11 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Zurich. For more information about PennantPark and its affiliates, please go to our website at .

CONTACT:

Richard T. Allorto, Jr.

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC

(212) 905-1000

