Igaming Group Acquires Bukmacherzy To Build A Leading Football And Sports Betting Platform In Poland

Bukmacherzy relaunches under iGaming Group

Relaunched platform combines original football analysis, transparent tipster performance and community competitions.

- Dr Andreas Ditsche, CEO of iGaming GroupPOLAND, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iGaming Group has acquired and fully relaunched Bukmacherzy with the ambition of developing it into one of Poland's leading digital platforms for football fans and sports bettors.The investment forms part of iGaming Group's long-term expansion across regulated European markets. It combines the recognition and history of one of Poland's longest-established sports betting domains with the Group's international capabilities in content, technology, data and performance marketing.The fully rebuilt platform offers rankings and comparisons of licensed bookmakers, odds, live scores, league tables and fixtures alongside original Polish-language football content.Its editorial team produces match analysis and betting tips covering the Polish Ekstraklasa, major European leagues and international cup competitions. Selections are provided by a tipster with more than 25 years' experience analysing football betting markets. Bukmacherzy publishes detailed hit-rate and yield statistics, allowing readers to assess long-term tipster performance rather than judging results based on individual winning selections.The platform also features a free prediction competition and user rankings, allowing participants to test their football knowledge, track their performance and compete with other tipsters without placing real-money bets.Dr Andreas Ditsche, CEO of iGaming Group, said:“The future of sports betting media goes beyond bookmaker rankings. It will be built on trust, transparency and community.”“What sets Bukmacherzy apart is the combination of original football analyses, fully transparent tipster performance and prediction competitions that allow users to demonstrate their expertise without betting real money. Our ambition is to build Poland's leading platform at the intersection of football, data and regulated sports betting – and to set a new standard that goes far beyond the traditional affiliate model.”ENDSNotes for EditorsAbout BukmacherzyBukmacherzy is one of Poland's longest-established sports-betting information websites. In 2026, the domain was acquired by iGaming Group and relaunched as a rebuilt product focused primarily on football, licensed-bookmaker comparison, original analysis and betting tips, and community prediction competitions. The site is informational and does not accept bets or player deposits.About iGaming GroupFounded in 2011, iGaming Group is an international media group specializing in lead generation and affiliate marketing. It has around 300 employees across 27 countries who collectively speak 25 languages. The Group operates information and comparison websites in more than 40 regulated markets, partners exclusively with licensed operators, and promotes safer play through its iGamingCare initiative.

Press Office

iGaming Ltd

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

iGaming Group acquires Bukmacherzy to build a leading football and sports betting platform in Poland News Provided By iGaming Ltd October 09, 2026, 12:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.