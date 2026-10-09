Custom German Kitchen Cabinets From $15,000 In The DC Area: Aksesuar Design Publishes Its Starting Prices

Open plan kitchen with a Havana Walnut island and Cashmere tall cabinets, Nolte Manhattan Havana Walnut and Soft Lack Cashmere, Aksesuar Design

Caramel framed tall cabinets behind a Magnolia kitchen island, Nolte Evora Lack Caramel, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Diamond oak grooved kitchen island in a waterfront living room, Nolte neoLODGE Diamond Oak, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Sahara kitchen with an oak breakfast bar and open shelving, Nolte Perfect Plus, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Umbra metallic kitchen with a dining table and red marble backsplash, Nolte Pearl, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Cabinetry starts at $15,000, $35,000 and $55,000 by kitchen size. Countertops, appliances, construction and installation are priced separately.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Custom German kitchen cabinets from Aksesuar Design, a European kitchen studio in Alexandria, Virginia, start at $15,000 for a small kitchen, $35,000 for a medium kitchen and $55,000 for a large one. The figures cover cabinetry alone. The studio, which works with homeowners across Northern Virginia, Washington, DC and Maryland, states plainly what they leave out.What does a starting price cover? The studio's published starting prices are for the cabinets only. A cabinetry price and a remodeling price are two different numbers, and homeowners often end up comparing one firm's cabinetry figure with another firm's project figure. The cabinetry is built to order in Germany, and the final figure depends on the size of the kitchen, the cabinet configuration, the materials, the internal storage and the details selected.Before a homeowner commits, the studio draws the kitchen in photorealistic 3D and issues a specification and quote that itemizes every cabinet, front, countertop, handle and internal fitting. Production and delivery typically take a few months from design approval. The studio's project records sort each completed kitchen into the same three sizes as the price list, and many show the cabinetry cost.A complete remodel adds everything around the cabinets. The studio lists the parts as design, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, construction, delivery and installation, coordinated by one team. Countertops, appliances, construction and installation are priced separately from cabinetry unless a proposal includes them.Which number applies depends on the room. When the layout already works and the walls and services stay where they are, it is a cabinetry project: new cabinets, countertops and hardware in the existing plan. When walls move, services relocate and permits are required, it is a remodel."The first thing we ask is whether the room stays as it is," said Sam Kanberoglu, the studio's managing partner. "If it does, you are budgeting for cabinets, countertops and installation. If walls are moving, you are budgeting for construction, and the cabinets are one line among several."Homeowners who are not sure which they have can send photographs or plans of the room through the estimate form on the studio's website, or bring them to the showroom at 5700 General Washington Dr Unit E in Alexandria.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Inside Our Alexandria Showroom: High-End Kitchen, Bath, Closet, Living Room, Mudroom, Laundry Room Design & Remodeling

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Custom German Kitchen Cabinets From $15,000 in the DC Area: Aksesuar Design Publishes Its Starting Prices News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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