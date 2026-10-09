'NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2026' Featuring 8 Major Promotional Projects

Nijigen No Mori's Largest Event Ever Starts September 26

AWAJI, JAPAN, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anime Park Nijigen No Mori, the popular anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Japan near Kobe and Osaka, has announced its largest-scale autumn initiative to date, "NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2026." Commemorating the protagonist Naruto Uzumaki's birthday on October 10, the grand festival launches on Saturday, September 26, 2026, bringing together eight promotional projects designed for international fans, families, and anime enthusiasts worldwide.From direct character greeting events and fan-participation photo contests to the ultra-challenging Chunin and Jonin Exams, the seasonal lineup offers an unprecedented celebratory experience. On October 10-Naruto's actual birthday-visitors can also join interactive park-wide events including the iconic "Chakra Tug-of-War" and traditional autumn festival games.The 8 Major Projects of the Birthday Festival:Volume 1: Uzumaki Naruto Birthday Greeting (Oct 10 – Oct 12)Meet Naruto in person for special photo sessions and character greetings at NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO during the three-day holiday weekend.URL:Volume 2: Shinobi-Zato Original Collectible CardsAll park visitors will receive one limited-edition collectible card at random (6 distinct designs total; available while supplies last).URL:Volume 3: Uzumaki Naruto Birthday Photo ContestShare your favorite Naruto celebratory photos taken at the park on X (formerly Twitter) using the official hashtag to win prizes and have your messages handwritten onto the on-site commemorative banner.URL:Volume 4: Chunin & Jonin ExamsTest your ninja skills in the returned Chunin Exams (featuring a 0.5% pass rate), or challenge the newly unlocked, top-secret Jonin Exams to earn certified rank credentials and pin badges.URL:Volume 5: Chakra Tug-of-War (October 10 Only)Recreate iconic anime moments in a massive parkwide tug-of-war event. Participants gather at the "A・N Gate" at 10:00 AM on October 10.URL:Volume 6: Shinobi-Zato Autumn FestivalEnjoy original Bon Odori dancing choreographed to the "Bijuu Counting Song," alongside classic Japanese festival stall games like Rasengan Water Balloon Fishing and Shuriken Throwing.URL:Volume 7: Renewed Shinobi-Zato Birthday CardsCharacter birthday event rewards receive a complete makeover, transitioning from stickers to newly designed collectible character birthday cards for visitors celebrating during their birthday month.URL:Volume 8: "Gemaki-Style" Original Trading Card RenewalNew design additions to the popular "Gemaki-style" collectible photo cards awarded during mission completion.URL:■Event Overview NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2026Event Period:Starting Saturday, September 26, 2026 (8 sequential projects rolling out through autumn)Location:NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO (Inside Nijigen No Mori)URL:■About NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-ZatoNARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access1 By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.2 By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Aika Kusuzaki

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 80-4468-5651

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'NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2026' Featuring 8 Major Promotional Projects News Provided By Nijigennomori Inc. October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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