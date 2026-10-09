Prestige Auto Spa NJ Celebrates Five Years Of Growth And Nearly $1 Million In Improvements In Toms River, NJ

Jeff Kovatch and Dream Team

Prestige Auto Spa NJ

Prestige Auto Spa NJ celebrates five years under current ownership, nearly $1 million in improvements, and expansion into Wayne, NJ.

- Jeff Kovatch, Managing PartnerTOM'S RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Auto Spa NJ, a family-owned, locally operated full-service car wash and automotive care business, is celebrating five years under current ownership, marked by significant investment, growth, employee development and community involvement.Led by Managing Partner Jeff Kovatch and Operating Partner Jorge Mendoza, the company has invested nearly $1 million in its Toms River facility since October 2021, modernizing equipment, expanding services and enhancing the customer experience.Located at 883 Fischer Boulevard, the business serves Ocean and Monmouth counties and has earned more than 4,100 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars.Investing in Technology and Customer ExperienceOver five years, Prestige has completed extensive upgrades to its MacNeil car wash tunnel, including new brushes, advanced chemical systems, upgraded blowers,modern vacuum equipment, electrical improvements, flooring, lighting, signage and customer amenities.“We've invested nearly a million dollars because our customers deserve the very best,” said Kovatch.“Technology is constantly changing, and we're committed to staying ahead of it. But what really separates us is our people. You can have the best equipment in the world, but without a great team that cares about the customer, none of it matters.”The Toms River location also serves more than 1,600 monthly membership customers through its unlimited wash programs.Family-Owned, Locally Operated and Committed to Full-Service CareWhile the car wash industry continues consolidating under corporate and private equity ownership, Prestige remains independently owned and committed to personalized, full-service automotive care.Unlike exterior-only automated washes, Prestige employs a substantial team providing interior vacuuming, window cleaning, professional detailing and hands-on customer service.Additional offerings include ceramic coatings, window tinting, oil changes, light mechanical services, headlight restoration and specialty care for luxury and exotic vehicles.Operating Partner Jorge Mendoza oversees daily operations, equipment maintenance and service quality.“Our dream team works hard every day to make sure customers leave happy,” Mendoza said.“We're constantly improving our equipment, processes and quality. I'm especially proud to have my two sons working alongside us. It really is a family business.”Investing in Employees and Promoting From WithinEmployee development and advancement remain central to Prestige's philosophy.Mendoza began as an hourly employee and became an equity partner within two years of Kovatch acquiring the business. General Manager Jeff Brooks started as an hourly cashier before advancing into management after just one year.“Watching someone start in an entry-level position and grow into leadership, or even become a business partner, is one of the most rewarding parts of ownership,” Kovatch said.“We're not just investing in equipment. We're investing in people.”Serving the CommunityPrestige provides automotive care services to local police and fire departments, first responders, hospitals, municipal fleets, federal agencies and other organizations.The company also supports local charities, schools and community initiatives.“Our customers and community have been incredibly good to us,” Kovatch said.“Every review, referral and family that comes back means something to our entire team.We never take that support for granted.”Toms River Success Fuels Wayne ExpansionBuilding on its Toms River success, Prestige expanded into Wayne, New Jersey, in September 2025.The second location received approximately $750,000 in renovations and improvements, bringing the company's commitment to modern technology, quality service and hands-on automotive care to Passaic County.Wayne recently celebrated its first anniversary. With two New Jersey locations and preliminary discussions regarding a potential third, Prestige continues exploring responsible expansion opportunities.Looking AheadAs Prestige celebrates five years under current ownership, leadership credits its success to dedicated employees, supportive investors and loyal customers.“A special thank you to our investors, Jorge, Jeff Brooks and our entire dream team, along with the thousands of customers and families who have supported us,” Kovatch said.“We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and excited about the future.”With the Toms River business on pace to perform more than 80,000 car washes annually, maintaining service quality remains the priority.“At the end of the day, it comes down to one car at a time,” Kovatch added.“Whether we're washing 80 cars or 800, our goal is the same: make every customer feel like their car is the most important one we're working on. That's the Prestige Difference.”About Prestige Auto Spa NJPrestige Auto Spa NJ is a family-owned, locally operated full-service car wash and automotive care company with locations in Toms River and Wayne, New Jersey.Established in 1987, the Toms River facility has operated under current ownership since October 2021.The company provides full-service car washes, professional detailing, ceramic coatings, window tinting, oil changes and automotive maintenance to individual customers,businesses, first responders and municipal organizations throughout New Jersey.

Jeffrey kovatch

JK Consulting Group

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Prestige Auto Spa NJ Celebrates Five Years of Growth and Nearly $1 Million in Improvements in Toms River, NJ News Provided By JK Consulting Group October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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