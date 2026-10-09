MARS FX INVESTOR ALERT: Klaymantoskes Investigates Potential FINRA Claims Following Fund Collapse

Investors who purchased Mars FX through financial advisors may have separate claims against the brokerage firms that recommended the investment.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is investigating potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who suffered substantial losses in Mars FX, a hedge fund managed by Novus Capital Partners.Mars FX US LP filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 23, 2026, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No 26-22287). On September 21, 2026, the Bankruptcy Court confirmed the fund's First Amended Plan of Liquidation. Nearly $600 million associated with Mars FX is reportedly missing, and more than 500 investors have been identified as creditors.Investors who were advised by a broker or financial advisor to purchase Mars FX may be entitled to a financial recovery. Contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.Mars FX was marketed as an alternative investment strategy involving foreign currencies and gold. SEC filings identify financial professionals associated with Old City Securities, LLC and Frontier Solutions, LLC as recipients of sales compensation in connection with the offering.“Investors should not assume that the bankruptcy proceeding is their only potential source of recovery,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., Founding Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Brokerage firms have independent obligations to conduct reasonable due diligence on the investments they approve and to supervise the recommendations made by their financial advisors.”SEC filings related to the Mars FX offering identify Tamara Totah of Old City Securities, LLC, and Andrew Kalt and Brent Gillett of Frontier Solutions, LLC, as recipients of sales compensation in connection with the offering.KlaymanToskes is investigating whether brokerage firms adequately evaluated Mars FX's trading strategy, reported performance, valuation, liquidity, custody arrangements, counterparties, and ability to satisfy investor redemptions before permitting their advisors to recommend the fund. Potential claims may involve inadequate due diligence, unsuitable recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and failure to supervise.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm representing retail and institutional investors in FINRA arbitration and securities litigation. The firm has recovered more than $650 million for investors and maintains offices in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.Disclaimer: Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+1 888-997-9956

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MARS FX INVESTOR ALERT: KlaymanToskes Investigates Potential FINRA Claims Following Fund Collapse News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



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