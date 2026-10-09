INIU Expands Into Outdoor Power With New Rugged Series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INIU, a leading global charging brand, is expanding into outdoor power with INIU Outdoor and its debut Rugged Series. Combining rugged protection, a lightweight design, fast charging, and off-grid solar charging, this professional-grade outdoor power lineup is designed for hiking, camping, and more demanding outdoor adventures. INIU Outdoor has also partnered with global fitness platform Strava on a 100-Minute Outdoor Challenge to further extend the brand's connection with active outdoor communities.

The Rugged Series includes the Rugged 10000 power bank, Rugged 20000 power bank, and Solar Panel 28W. The power banks feature IP67 dust and water protection and has been drop-tested from 1.2 meters in accordance with MIL-STD-810G 516.6, helping withstand rain, dust, and accidental drops during outdoor activities.

Along with rugged protection, the series delivers portability with strong charging performance. The Rugged 10000 weighs approximately 195.7 grams and supports 45W fast charging with dual USB-C ports. The Rugged 20000 weighs approximately 353.2 grams, supports up to 65W fast charging, and adds a USB-A port. The lineup can power a wide range of devices, including smartphones, cameras, GPS units, drones, and lightweight laptops. Automatic Low-Current Mode also adjusts charging for low-power devices such as earbuds.

For nighttime and off-grid use, the Rugged Series features built-in lighting, a detachable carabiner, and a standard 1/4"-20 tripod thread. It can also be paired with the Solar Panel 28W for solar recharging. The series features 18-Layer SmartProtect and is backed by a five-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Under the current launch schedule, the INIU Outdoor Rugged 10000 will be available on October 9, 2026, through Amazon, and the INIU official store. Purchase information for the Rugged 20000 and Solar Panel 28W will be announced at a later date.

Founded in 2014, INIU has served more than 40 million users across 174 countries. Its products have received iF Design, Red Dot, and CES Innovation Awards, and have been featured in Best Power Bank lists by leading media outlets. As INIU Outdoor deepens its presence in the outdoor space by being an official power partner of the American Hiking Society, the Rugged Series marks its first step toward a comprehensive power ecosystem for every kind of outdoor adventure.

Shenshen Zhang

INIU

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INIU Expands Into Outdoor Power With New Rugged Series News Provided By LeadPRwire Online October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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