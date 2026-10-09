Klaymantoskes Files Strategic Financial Alliance FINRA Claim Seeking Up To $500K Over Inland DST Losses

Claim Alleges Matthew Brennan and Aaron Clarke Recommended Concentrated, Illiquid 1031 Exchange Investments in Inland Self-Storage Portfolio III DST and NLP24

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) arbitration case (No. 26-02234), against The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. (“SFA”). The claim seeks up to $500,000 in damages on behalf of an investor who suffered losses in Delaware Statutory Trust (“DST”) investments recommended by financial advisors Matthew Patrick Brennan (CRD# 4658620) and Aaron Wayne Clarke (CRD# 6358237).Investors who suffered losses in Inland Private Capital DSTs, NLP24, or other alternative investments recommended by Brennan or Clarke through Strategic Financial Alliance are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.According to the Statement of Claim, Brennan and Clarke initially reserved interests in two multifamily DSTs for the investor's 1031 exchange. When those investments became unavailable, the investor allegedly faced increasing pressure to identify replacement investments within the applicable 45-day deadline. Brennan and Clarke then recommended that the investor place the exchange proceeds into Self-Storage Portfolio III DST, sponsored by Inland Private Capital Corporation, and NLP24. The investments allegedly represented more than 50% of the investor's liquid net worth, despite the investor's desire to preserve principal and generate dependable income without assuming significant risk.The claim alleges that the investments were presented as thoroughly vetted opportunities offering steady income, tax benefits, and safety of principal. However, the Inland Storage DST was a leveraged and illiquid investment concentrated in self-storage properties located in Houston, Texas. According to the claim, distributions were subsequently suspended, and the investment faced a substantial loss of principal.The claim further alleges that SFA and its representatives failed to adequately disclose the DSTs' risks, including their illiquidity, leverage, concentration, high upfront costs, and valuation uncertainty. It also alleges that SFA failed to conduct adequate due diligence and reasonably supervise the recommendations.“Investors frequently enter 1031 exchanges seeking tax deferral, dependable income, and capital preservation, but those objectives do not make leveraged and illiquid DST private placements low-risk,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Managing Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Brokerage firms must carefully evaluate concentration, liquidity, sponsor, and property-level risks before recommending these products, particularly when investors are facing strict exchange deadlines.”KlaymanToskes currently represents numerous Strategic Financial Alliance customers in FINRA claims involving complex and illiquid alternative investments.As of October 7, 2026, Brennan's and Clarke's current BrokerCheck reports show that neither is presently registered with a FINRA member firm. Brennan was registered with SFA's Reston, Virginia branch from 2014 through 2020, while Clarke was registered with the firm's Reston branch from 2015 through 2018.Investors who suffered losses in Inland Private Capital DSTs, Self-Storage Portfolio III DST, NLP24, or other 1031 exchange investments recommended by Matthew Brennan, Aaron Clarke, or another Strategic Financial Alliance representative are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $650 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+1 888-997-9956

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KlaymanToskes Files Strategic Financial Alliance FINRA Claim Seeking Up to $500k Over Inland DST Losses News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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