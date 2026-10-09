International Jamaican Reggae Recording Artist PREZIDENT BROWN Releases His New Album HOOK, LINE AND SINKER!

Prezident Brown "Hook, Line and Sinker"

Prezident Brown

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Prezident Brown

- Prezident Brown

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PREZIDENT BROWN has earned international respect through a distinguished career defined by authenticity, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to conscious Reggae. As an international Jamaican Reggae recording artist, singer, songwriter, and chanter, he has created music that resonates across generations and cultures while preserving Reggae's enduring message of faith, hope, justice, and social consciousness. His new full-length album HOOK, LINE AND SINKER is a collection of songs written across different moments in Prezident Brown's career. Whether newly released or newly revisited, each reflects the same commitment to conscious Reggae, positive vibrations, and timeless truth.

For PREZIDENT BROWN, both the album and its title track embody a thoughtful balance between serious reasoning and sincere fun. His recordings reflect lyrical depth, spiritual insight, and musical integrity, earning him enduring respect throughout the Reggae community. Every recording is crafted to engage the listener with music that entertains, educates, informs, and inspires. The time is NOW.

“My songs are written in the format of what I call 'Hook, Line and Sinker.' The hook line catches the people's ears. The hook line is lighter, and the sinker is heavier. The verses are where I develop the subject and bring out the full weight of the message. That is the sinker: the consciousness, the truth, and the inspiration coming together. Music is of divine origin. It does not come in vain. It is given with purpose, and that purpose is to uplift, enlighten, and awaken. A musical fire is supposed to inspire.”-PREZIDENT BROWN

HOOK, LINE AND SINKER is built on faith, peace, justice, love, resilience, and celebration. Each of the twelve recordings offers its own perspective while remaining true to the spirit in which it was created.“Hail Rastafari Forevermore”;“Let the Guns Kill No More”;“Disarm the Weapon”;“Golden Rose”; and“Play This Song (Mr. DJ)” illustrate the album's breadth, from spiritual devotion and calls for peace, to heartfelt celebration and the simple joy of Reggae. Each song stands on its own while remaining true to the spirit of the album.

Emerging from Jamaica's legendary sound system tradition, PREZIDENT BROWN developed a distinctive chanting style that blends lyrical storytelling, social commentary, and musical craftsmanship into recordings of substance, purpose, and lasting relevance. Born Fitz Albert Cotterell in Johnny's Hill, nestled in the Bullhead Mountains of Clarendon, Jamaica, Prezident Brown draws deeply from the landscape, culture, and spiritual foundation that shaped his life. The rhythms of rural Jamaica, the tradition of storytelling, Rastafari spirituality, and Jamaica's renowned sound system culture became the foundation of an artistic voice distinguished by raw power, spiritual depth, and lyrical integrity. Those influences continue to shape music that speaks to both the heart and the mind while honoring Reggae's rich heritage.

Known simply as“Prez” to fans, he carries himself with the quiet confidence, dignity, and leadership that inspired the name. He is equally known as“Towerman,” a nickname that reflects not only his commanding 6'3” stature but also the stature he has earned through a lifetime devoted to Reggae and its message.

Produced by Devon Bradshaw for AXX Records and Fitz Cotterell for Towerman Productions, HOOK, LINE AND SINKER reflects a shared commitment to musicianship, authenticity, and the enduring traditions of Reggae. Recorded and mixed at AXX Studio in Port Antonio, Jamaica, and mastered at Anchor Studio in Kingston, Jamaica, the album is the result of the dedication and collaboration of the musicians, producers, and engineers involved in its creation.

HOOK, LINE AND SINKER is available October 30, 2026, worldwide on all major digital streaming and download platforms. CD and Vinyl editions will also be in stores and online.

NOW, the music is yours. "This is art coming from my heart.” -PREZIDENT BROWN



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International Jamaican Reggae Recording Artist PREZIDENT BROWN Releases His New Album HOOK, LINE AND SINKER! News Provided By Independent Distribution Collective October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Retail, World & Regional



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