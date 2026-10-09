Capriotti's Celebrates Town Madison Grand Opening On October 13

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Franchisees Jennifer and Kenny Ashcraft launch third store, expanding presence in Alabama

MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capriotti'sSandwich Shop continues expanding in Alabama with its newest store in Town Madison. Led by seasoned franchise partners Jennifer and Kenny Ashcraft, the latest shop is located at 143 Stadium Way, Suite 350 (by I-565). A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13 at 10 a.m.The Town Madison location marks the third Capriotti's for the Ashcrafts and Alabama. The husband-and-wife duo also owns and operates the Huntsville shop as well as another Madison location on John Henry Way. The couple are award-winning entrepreneurs, they won the Capriotti's Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of the Year in 2025, and recently, Jennifer was named an International Franchise Association (IFA) Franchise of the Year 2026.“We are thrilled to open our third Capriotti's, connecting more of our neighbors and community members with our extraordinary sandwiches,” said Jennifer.“With Alabama being our home, we are incredibly proud to grow here and share what makes the brand so special with our handcrafted subs that are made with the best ingredients and served with exceptional service. This combination brings guests back time and again, and we look forward to welcoming loyal fans and new visitors to our latest shop in Town Madison.”Prior to joining the iconic sandwich brand, Jennifer Ashcraft spent her career in human resources and corporate leadership, while Kenny dedicated his time to a franchise business. With Capriotti's, their two sons are also involved, making it a true family business.Capriotti's is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches made with premium ingredients. The Stadium Way location will serve the full lineup of fan favorites that guests know and love. Signature offerings include The Bobbie, made with slow-roasted, hand-pulled Butterballturkey, the Capastrami, the Classic Cheesesteak - an official member of the Cheesesteak Hall of Fame, and many more. The lineup also features the new Cooper SharpCheesesteak, available for a limited time.Regular hours of operation for the Town Madison location are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Capriotti's offers convenient dine-in, pickup, and delivery options, along with robust catering services for local gatherings and events.Customers can join Capriotti's Rewards to get the scoop on new shop openings like this one in Town Madison, plus other Rewards Member Exclusive benefits. Sign-up is available in-shop by providing a phone number at checkout or enrolling at capriottis/freesub. Opting in for SMS unlocks exclusive deals and updates, including a FREE Small 8" Sub*. Members also earn points on every purchase, get early access to new menu items, and receive a special birthday reward, among other perks.For more information, visit or follow the location on Facebook for local updates.*Disclaimer: Upon successful enrollment a personalized code will be sent via text message, redeemable for one small 8” sandwich with any pre-tax purchase of $2 or more online or in the app as a registered user within 14 days. Offer excludes all wagyu sandwiches. Add-ons cost extra. Limit one free sub per customer, phone number, and account. Offer valid for a limited time. Not valid with any other offer, combos, or delivery.About Capriotti'sSandwich ShopCapriotti'sSandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterballturkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie- voted“Greatest Sandwich in America”- and unique offerings like the Capastrami, Cole Turkey, and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks, and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit , or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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Capriotti's Celebrates Town Madison Grand Opening on October 13 News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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