Everwow Issues A Holiday 2026 Fact Sheet On How Its Experience Gifts Work

The Everwow Physical Gift Box. Inside is a gift code the recipient uses to choose one experience.

Ten plain statements on what an Everwow experience gift is, what the recipient chooses, and what the gift does and does not promise.

- Rokas Ramanauskas, CEO of Everwow

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everwow, an experience gift company that sells to shoppers in the United States, has issued a fact sheet describing how its gifts work ahead of the 2026 holiday season. The company says the sheet is a single reference for shoppers, journalists and anyone comparing experience gifts. The same wording is published on its website at .

The fact sheet reads as follows.

1. What the gift is. An Everwow experience gift is bought by one person now and turned into one experience by another person later. The giver does not pick the activity or the date at purchase. It is not a cash balance, a subscription or a pass for several activities.

2. What the giver chooses. The giver chooses a gift collection and how the gift is delivered. A collection can be built around a theme or an occasion. An optional personal text message can be added after checkout.

3. Two delivery formats. A Digital eVoucher is sent by email, right away or on a date the giver picks. A Physical Gift Box is shipped as a gift-ready box. Both formats open the same online reveal, so the format does not change what the recipient can choose.

4. What the recipient opens. The recipient enters the gift code and an email address to claim the gift. An online reveal then shows the giver's message and the experiences included in the gift.

5. What the recipient chooses. One experience from that gift's list, booked for a date that suits them. A long list of choices is not a list of activities to use one after another.

6. How many people take part. The gift option the giver buys sets the number of people. Many gifts come in versions for one person and for more than one. Participant details are shown with each experience.

7. Where experiences take place. Each gift's list shows the cities where its experiences are offered. A wide selection does not mean every activity exists in every city.

8. How experiences are selected. Experiences rated 4.5/5 or higher, plus well-known attractions. Reviews collected by Tripadvisor and Viator. The ratings belong to the individual experiences, not to Everwow. They are shown before purchase. Well-known attractions can carry a lower rating.

9. Validity. No expiration date. Ever. Everwow's Terms state that no dormancy, inactivity, service or maintenance fees apply while the gift waits (sections 6.1 and 6.2). Validity is not a reservation: whether an experience is open on a given date is confirmed when the recipient books.

10. Price. The recipient does not see what the giver paid. The reveal shows the message and the experiences, not the amount.

Refunds and support. Everwow offers a full refund within 30 days of purchase, before the recipient activates the gift. Activating the gift is not the same as booking an experience. Real people help the giver and the recipient with delivery, using the gift and booking.

The company's help and support page is at and its Terms are at . Everwow says the fact sheet is dated on its website and that any change to the facts above is made there first.

About Everwow

Everwow sells experience gifts to shoppers in the United States at everwow. The giver chooses a gift collection and can add a personal message. The gift is delivered as a Digital eVoucher or a Physical Gift Box, and the recipient opens an online reveal, chooses one experience from the gift's list and books a date that suits them. The gift has no expiration date. Everwow is operated by MB Everwow.

Rokas Ramanauskas

MB Everwow

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How an Everwow Experience Gift Works

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Everwow Issues a Holiday 2026 Fact Sheet on How Its Experience Gifts Work News Provided By MB Everwow October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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