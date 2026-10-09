Attorney Michelle Tullio Of Gonzalez, Tullio And Blache Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

PERTH AMBOY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ask attorney Michelle M. Tullio what an insurance company sees when it looks at one of her clients, and she has an answer ready.“Insurance companies see a claim number, a diagnosis, or a spreadsheet,” Tullio says.“I see a person whose life has changed.” That distinction is the whole reason she practices personal injury law.

Tullio, a co-founder of Gonzalez, Tullio & Blache, LLC, in Perth Amboy, has represented injured people and their families for more than 32 years. A graduate of Seton Hall Law School, she began her career as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Edwin R. Alley in Union County, watching trials and motion practice from inside the courtroom before working on the defense side of civil litigation. That early defense experience, she explains, still shapes how she prepares a plaintiff's case today. She understands how insurance companies and opposing counsel investigate and argue a claim before they ever raise it.

Her advocacy has reached well beyond the personal injury courtroom. In 2010, Tullio argued Asbury Park Press v. County of Monmouth before the New Jersey Supreme Court, winning a ruling that required the county to disclose the settlement terms of a lawsuit rather than keep them confidential.“That case basically boils down to the Open Public Records Act,” Tullio explains.“When a public entity is involved in a lawsuit, it becomes public knowledge. Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going.”

In 2013, Tullio was appointed the first female planning board attorney for Edison Township, drawing on 10 years of prior experience representing developers in land use and zoning matters. That background sharpened, rather than changed, her approach to cross examination.“You've got to do your homework, read their report, and find areas where you can poke at it,” she says.

Recently, Tullio has been tracking a newer legal frontier: autonomous vehicles. Asked about the rise of driver-less taxi services such as Waymo, she says the technology raises hard product liability questions, since a passenger injured by a defective self-driving system cannot sue a driver who was never behind the wheel.“You're going to have to sue the company,” she shares, adding that such cases can grow expensive for firms and litigants alike. She pointed to proposed New Jersey legislation that would require autonomous vehicle testers to carry at least $5 million in liability insurance, calling it a sign that lawmakers are paying attention.

Tullio says the human side of her work is what has keeps her in the profession, now for three decades.“A serious injury can affect every part of a person's life, from holding a job to caring for a child or an aging parent. It is not simply about obtaining money. No amount of money can erase an injury. It is about accountability, dignity, financial security, and helping someone rebuild.”

She entered the profession when courtrooms were still overwhelmingly run by men, and shares that back then, credibility had to be earned case by case.“A man who argues forcefully may be described as confident, while a woman displaying the same qualities is often judged differently.” Her advice to younger women in law starts with preparation.“You do not have to be the loudest person in the room to be the strongest person in the room,” she says.“Preparation creates confidence.”

That philosophy carries into Gonzalez, Tullio & Blache, where Tullio says building a firm requires leadership and patience well beyond legal knowledge alone. She wants the firm to be known for strong legal work and for treating everyone who walks through its doors with respect, whether they are clients, staff or opposing counsel. She is especially proud of helping create a workplace where women can take on responsibility and know that their contributions matter.

Outside the office, Tullio relaxes with golf and Texas Hold'em near the marina where she lives, taking the occasional day trip or light hike. More recently, she has been spending time with her three-month-old chihuahua, Moses.

Tullio recently discussed her career for Close Up Radio's Empowering Women Series which spotlights women who have built distinguished careers. During the podcast, she reflects on the trust clients place in her.“Success is not simply one award, verdict, or title,” she explains.“Success is the body of work you create and the people you help along the way.”

About Gonzalez, Tullio & Blache, LLC

Gonzalez, Tullio & Blache, LLC, is a personal injury and workers' compensation law firm based in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Co-founder Michelle M. Tullio has been practicing law for over 32 years, with a background that includes a judicial clerkship in Union County and years of work on both sides of civil litigation. A graduate of Seton Hall Law School, she was the first woman appointed planning board attorney for Edison Township. The firm represents injured individuals and their families in personal injury and workers' compensation matters throughout New Jersey.

Close Up Radio recently featured Michelle Tullio, Esq. of Gonzalez, Tullio and Blache, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 7th at 1pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday October 14th at 1pm Eastern

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