Campel9 Introduces An Ultra-Low-Power Pellet Heater For Camping, Rvs And Off-Grid Living

RV

CAMPel9 is a compact pellet heater designed for camping and RVs, featuring ultra-low 8W AC power consumption and a self-powered wireless configuration.

CHEONGJU-SI, CHUNGCHEONGBUK-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magenic is introducing CAMPel9, a compact self-powered pellet forced-air heater designed for camping, RVs, camper vans and off-grid living.Unlike conventional portable heaters that require an external electrical power source to operate their fans and control systems, CAMPel9 is designed to generate electricity from the heat produced by its pellet combustion system. The generated power is used to operate the heater's internal electrical components, reducing dependence on external power.CAMPel9 uses a screw conveyor pellet feeding system designed to provide stable and controlled fuel delivery. The system is designed for reliable operation while minimizing the risk of flame traveling backward toward the pellet hopper.The heater combines pellet combustion, heat exchange, forced-air circulation and thermoelectric power generation in a compact portable system.CAMPel9 is designed for applications including:- RVs and camper vans- Travel trailers- Camping and outdoor shelters- Off-grid cabins- Emergency and backup heatingThe system is designed to operate with wood pellets and can provide both heat and electrical power from a single fuel source.One of the key design goals of CAMPel9 is to provide portable heating without requiring a continuous external power connection. This makes the system particularly suitable for RV users and off-grid environments where electrical power may be limited.The product also features an easy-to-clean interior and is compatible with various types of wood pellets.Magenic has developed CAMPel9 through multiple rounds of prototype development and testing, focusing on compact size, reliable pellet feeding, forced-air heat circulation and thermoelectric power generation.The CAMPel9 Kickstarter campaign is currently underway, giving early supporters an opportunity to support the development and production of the product.For more information about CAMPel9 and the campaign, visit the official campaign page.About MagenicMagenic develops compact heating and energy technologies designed for outdoor, RV and off-grid applications. The company focuses on practical engineering solutions that combine thermal energy, mechanical systems and electrical power generation in portable products.Media ContactMagenic

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CAMPel9 Introduces an Ultra-Low-Power Pellet Heater for Camping, RVs and Off-Grid Living News Provided By magenicllc October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Natural Disasters, Retail, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology...



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