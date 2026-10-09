Trilogy Health Services Cuts Transfers With New Monitoring Technology, Posts 60% Hospital Prevention Rate

AION Bisoystems

- Rhonda Dempsey, SVP and chief nursing officer, Trilogy Health ServicesLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trilogy Health Services, which operates more than 140 senior living and skilled nursing communities across five states, has adopted a new infection monitoring protocol that is keeping residents out of the hospital, delivering a ~60% hospital prevention rate as infections are now routinely caught days before symptoms appear.Temperature monitoring in skilled nursing facilities is generally performed through periodic assessments based on resident needs and facility protocols. Trilogy's protocol adds TempShield, a continuous temperature monitoring platform from AION Biosystems, to provide ongoing temperature trend information that can support the clinical team's assessment and established response protocols."AION TempShield has been indispensable because it seamlessly integrates into our systems and workflows, enables early detection of illness, and reduces hospitalizations,” said Rhonda Dempsey, RN, LNHA, MBA, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Trilogy Health Services.“TempShield's continuous temperature monitoring supports care and value-based outcomes without creating additional work for our nurses.”Alerts from the device have led nursing staff to catch UTIs, pneumonia, bronchitis, C. diff, and COPD exacerbations earlier than routine checks would have. Participating residents range from 44 to 101 years old and include high risk people managing heart disease, COPD, kidney disease, cancer, and other conditions that raise their risk of infection.Infection is a top-three driver of hospital re-admissions from skilled nursing facilities, costing the industry more than $3 billion a year. More than 70% of facilities have been penalized under CMS infection control rules. Trilogy's leadership team identified infection as a leading cause of its own hospitalizations and began looking for a way to catch it earlier.TempShield has supported over 600 Trilogy residents and is currently active in over 30 of its communities, with plans to reach 60 by the end of the year.About Trilogy Health ServicesTrilogy Health Services communities offer a full range of personalized senior living services, from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing and rehabilitative services, in over 140 senior living communities throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Trilogy's senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to enhance the lives of our residents through compassion and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, please visit our website at .About AION BiosystemsFor more than 150 years, clinicians have used temperature to confirm an infection after it has already taken hold. AION Biosystems built TempShield to catch it earlier. FDA-cleared, TempShield establishes body temperature as a biomarker for early detection, pairing a first-in-class wearable patch with a clinical intelligence platform that flags infection in high-risk patients before symptoms appear. Care teams get the time to intervene, and hospitalization and mortality drop significantly. AION's goal is to make continuous temperature monitoring as standard in infection care as continuous glucose monitoring is in diabetes care, so residents and their care teams get the warning instead of the emergency.

Bonni Kaplan DeWoskin

AION Biosystems

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Trilogy Health Services Cuts Transfers With New Monitoring Technology, Posts 60% Hospital Prevention Rate News Provided By AION Biosystems October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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