Ovix-AI Pioneers Superintelligence In Agriculture With Midwest Farmer Pilot

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The field operations assistant helps farmers spot risks early, guide irrigation, and turn weather, satellite, soil, and crop data into practical next steps.

- Daniel Catre, Founder of Ovix-AI

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ovix-AI Begins Pilot with Midwest Farmers

Indiana startup is pioneering superintelligence in agriculture by bringing a coordinated team of AI agents onto working farms.

Ovix-AI has started its pilot with farmers in the Midwest, bringing its field operations assistant onto working farms and taking the next step toward its mission to build superintelligence for agriculture.

The platform combines weather, satellite imagery, soil information, crop history, and farmer observations to help farmers understand what is happening across their fields and decide what to do next.

It helps answer practical questions: Which fields need attention? What disease or insect risks are developing? When might a crop need water? Are field conditions changing faster than expected? What should go into next season's plan?

Behind the platform, a coordinated team of specialized AI agents monitors conditions, identifies risks, weighs options, and turns field information into clear priorities and recommended actions. Its expanded planning tools consider previous crop performance, soil and drainage, local weather patterns, field history, and farmer notes. Farmers remain in control, reviewing and approving proposed plans.

“Farmers know their land. Our job is to help them put the information together, see what needs attention sooner, and eventually automate more of the work around them,” said Daniel Catre, founder of Ovix-AI.“We're building toward superintelligence for agriculture. But it starts with something practical: helping a farmer make a better decision for a specific field today.”

The pilot will gather farmer feedback and compare recommendations with actual field conditions. Current capabilities focus on monitoring, risk forecasting, planning, and decision support. Over time, Ovix-AI aims to help coordinate work across fields, crops, equipment, labor, and inputs, moving toward increasingly autonomous farm operations with farmer oversight and approval.

“Autonomous farming will develop one useful step at a time,” Catre said.“This pilot helps us understand which steps make a real difference on the farm.”

About Ovix-AI

Ovix-AI is an Indiana-based agricultural technology startup building a field operations assistant for farmers. Its goal is to help farmers spot problems earlier, plan around their fields' needs, and spend less time sorting through disconnected information.

About the Founder

Daniel Catre brings hands-on experience in seed production and field operations. He holds a degree in agronomy engineering, a master's in agricultural economics from Purdue University, and an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. He is also a Doctor of Business Administration candidate at the University of Pittsburgh. His agricultural background shapes Ovix-AI's focus on practical tools for everyday farm decisions.

Learn more: ovix-ai/landing

Media contact: Daniel Catre, Founder, Ovix-AI,...

Interviews and platform demonstrations available upon request.

Daniel Catre

Ovix-AI, Inc.

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Ovix-AI Pioneers Superintelligence in Agriculture With Midwest Farmer Pilot News Provided By Ovix-AI, Inc. October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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