THIS WORLD EGG DAY, OOLIE IS REDEFINING WHAT IT MEANS TO EAT AN EGG

As consumers seek more protein, real-food nutrition and convenience, Oolie is taking the egg beyond breakfast

MORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For all of its familiarity, the egg is finding new ways to take center stage. Once considered primarily a breakfast staple, eggs are increasingly at the center of conversations around protein, functional nutrition, healthy aging and real-food ingredients. On October 9th, this World Egg Day, Oolie, the first egg-based dairy-free alternative yogurt and saucy dip brand, is celebrating the egg's evolution and showing consumers just how versatile this everyday ingredient can be.“Protein, protein, protein, right? That's eggs,” says Faith Ferguson, VP of Sales & Marketing at HBF Foods and known as“The Egg Lady.”“Everyone that you talk to that wants to increase their protein intake says that they're going to do it by adding eggs because it's so protein-rich.”Earlier this year, Oolie brought together nutrition, medical and culinary experts to discuss the evolving role of eggs in modern nutrition.Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids and naturally provide nutrients including vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids and choline.“One of the benefits of eating whole fresh foods like eggs versus taking supplements like just the protein powder is that you get this entire makeup of nutrients,” says registered dietitian Bridget Zeitlin.And today's egg renaissance goes well beyond breakfast. Lisa Steele, author of Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook, encourages consumers to rethink when and how they eat eggs.“There is absolutely no reason why an egg has to be just for breakfast,” says Steele.“I love to do a soft boiled egg on top of like a ramen bowl... just encouraging people to put eggs on different things.”Physician Dr. Larry May, founder of SignatureMD, also points to eggs as an affordable, versatile protein source, particularly as consumers focus more on maintaining muscle and getting enough protein as they age.Oolie is taking that versatility one step further, transforming eggs into egg-based dips and yogurt alternatives that can be enjoyed as snacks, spreads, ingredients and meal shortcuts. From topping vegetables and chicken to replacing traditional condiments, Oolie's dips offers a new way to incorporate egg protein into everyday meals, while its custardy yogurt alternatives bring the same versatility to breakfast, baking and dessert, from overnight oats and protein muffins to cakes, parfaits and other sweet treats.“It's a meal hack. So people are able to shortcut a healthy meal without something that is full of bad ingredients,” says Ferguson.Oolie's full line of dips, including Yellow Curry, Garlic & Herb, Mediterranean Tomato, Spicy Pepper, and Red Beet Bliss, along with its yogurt alternatives in Vanilla, Key Lime, Berry Blend and Banana Cream, is available online, on TrulyFree and at an ever-expanding network of better-for-you-retailers.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Oolie and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or....

Pamela Wadler

Trent & Company, Inc.

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THIS WORLD EGG DAY, OOLIE IS REDEFINING WHAT IT MEANS TO EAT AN EGG News Provided By Trent & Company, Inc. October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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