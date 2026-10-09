Big Trucks And Toys Named 2026 Best Of Kentucky Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MOUNT STERLING, KY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Trucks and Toys, a full-service truck repair, paint, and maintenance facility in Mount Sterling, has been named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Award winner. The recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for commercial trucks, trailers, box trucks, and fleet vehicles while building a reputation for dependable service and customer trust.Located just minutes from the interstate, Big Trucks and Toys has become a go-to destination for drivers and fleet operators seeking everything from collision repair and custom paint work to DOT inspections, roadside assistance, electronic diagnostics, and scheduled maintenance. By offering a wide range of services under one roof, the company helps customers reduce downtime and keep vehicles operating safely and efficiently.Founded on a passion for the trade, Big Trucks and Toys has built its business around a straightforward philosophy reflected in its slogan: "Integrity Is Worth The Drive." That approach has helped the company earn long-term relationships with customers who rely on their team to handle both routine maintenance and complex repairs."This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our customers place in us every day," said a representative of Big Trucks and Toys. "We work hard to provide quality repairs, honest service, and solutions that help keep drivers and businesses moving. We're grateful to everyone who has supported us and helped us grow."The company serves a wide range of customers, from independent owner-operators to commercial fleets, offering services that include brakes, tires, alignments, body repair, custom decals, oil changes, vehicle pickup and delivery, and roadside support.As Big Trucks and Toys looks ahead, the team remains focused on delivering the same level of service and workmanship that earned this recognition. Their 2026 Best of Kentucky Award marks an important milestone, but for Big Trucks and Toys, the mission remains unchanged: helping customers get back on the road with confidence.For more information, click here.

Big Trucks and Toys

Big Trucks and Toys

+1 859-432-8586

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Big Trucks and Toys Named 2026 Best of Kentucky Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 09, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.