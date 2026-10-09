Is Cong Making Path For Poll Funding From Foreign Businessmen: BJP Asks Lop Gandhi After Support For Musk's Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Amid the ongoing spat between the Indian government and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on social media platform X, who alleged a delay in receiving a telecommunication licence for his satellite company Starlink, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pitched in the debate, signalling his support for Musk. Reacting to LoP's statement, the BJP asked whether the Congress and its leader were preparing to gain funding for their campaign from a foreign businessman.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, BJP National Media Co-Convener Sidharth Yadav said, "You (Rahul Gandhi) go to London and complain about the democracy of India. You go to the United States and seek interference from a foreign country. And then someday you say, 'We have to fight the Indian State itself.'"

"Today, Rahul Gandhi appears to be a puppet of a foreign billionaire. We want to make it absolutely clear to Rahul Gandhi that India is a sovereign country. India makes its own policies, and these policies are decided in the Indian Parliament, not on social media platform X. Those who echo the views of wealthy foreign businessmen in an attempt to influence India's policies should reflect on their actions," Yadav added.

The BJP leader said, "Till last year, Congress was against Starlink."

He showed Jairam Ramesh's social media post on camera and quoted the senior Congress leader, saying, "'Perhaps the biggest question is of national security; when it is about national security, who will have the authority to shut down or resume connectivity?'--These were the questions that were previously asked by the Opposition, but today they have taken a U-turn and are swinging in the opposition direction. Today they (Congress) have lost confidence in themselves, and are probably preparing for foreign funding for their election campaigns, teaming up with rich foreign businessmen," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi should be well-assured that no foreign entity will be able to influence India's democratic functioning or policies. The Union government will take all the decisions, keeping the well-being of the people as a priority. However, Rahul Gandhi's behaviour is reminding us of Mir Jafar, who worked with foreigners to weaken the country," Yadav said.

BJP National Vice-President Ram Madhav said, "Elon Musk should keep in mind that India is not a banana republic where he can make statements as he pleases. All matters related to spectrum and telecommunications in India are governed by laws and regulations. This is the Modi government, and everything will be done transparently and in accordance with the rules. Musk should know that those whom he was calling 'oligarchs' are also waiting for similar permissions as he (Musk) is. Jio, Airtel, and other leading telecom companies in India are also waiting, along with Starlink."

"Rahul Gandhi, who used to accuse us (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the government of surrendering before Trump and Musk, calling us a government that had surrendered. Why has he now surrendered himself? Why is he (Rahul Gandhi) in such a hurry to ensure that Elon Musk gets the satellite internet services licence? What did he (Rahul Gandhi) get overnight?" Ram Madhav asked.

"Till yesterday, your party's (Congress) senior leaders like Jairam Ramesh said that Starlink can be a security link for the country. Then why is Rahul Gandhi championing Elon Musk and endorsing Starlink? He should tell the reason for his change of mind," the veteran BJP leader said.

"This is not the UPA government that sold spectrum at illogical rates owing to corruption, following which the Ministers faced jail time. The UPA ran a corrupt spectrum. Under the present (BJP) government, all rules will be followed, and all the process will be followed without any discrimination," Ram Madhav said.

Tesla owner and billionaire Elon Musk had previously made a post on X alleging that Starlink's Satcom services are being blocked.

In another post, Musk wrote, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the Government of India, so why still no license?"

"Is Ambani the real boss of India?" he said in an X post to which Rahul Gandhi had replied, "Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy."

Earlier, the Indian government criticised the US business tycoon Musk over his allegations that Starlink's Satcom services are being blocked and made it clear that compliance with security norms is an absolute must for every Satcom licensee in the country.