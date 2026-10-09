A National Conference on Advancing Regenerative Agriculture for Food Systems Transformation in Ethiopia was held in Adama, bringing together key stakeholders from across the agricultural sector. The event was organized by the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA), the Food and Land Use Coalition (FOLU), and Stichting Wageningen Research (SWR) Ethiopia.

The conference aimed to compile and share best practices in regenerative agriculture from research institutions, universities, government agencies, and non-governmental development organizations. The initiative is intended to support the effective implementation of the newly developed National Regenerative Agriculture Strategy launched by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking at the event, Yenenesh Egu, Agriculture and Horticulture Extension Lead Executive, highlighted the strategic importance of the National Regenerative Agriculture Strategy in enhancing agricultural production and productivity across Ethiopia. She noted that the strategy provides a structured approach to promoting regenerative agriculture while addressing challenges that have limited efforts to scale up sustainable agricultural practices.

Yenenesh emphasized that successful implementation of the strategy will play a significant role in accelerating Ethiopia's agricultural transformation. She called upon all stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and coordinate their efforts to ensure the strategy is effectively translated into practice.

Addressing participants, Fentahun Mengistu (PhD), Country Director of the Sasakawa Africa Association Ethiopia, underscored the importance of documenting and sharing practical experiences in regenerative agriculture. He stated that farmers and development agents benefit most from proven field-level practices, which can be replicated and scaled up more effectively.

Fentahun noted that the association has accumulated extensive experience in regenerative agriculture over the past six years through the implementation of various field initiatives. He added that SAA contributed valuable insights during the development of the National Regenerative Agriculture Strategy and reaffirmed the organization's commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and other partners to support its implementation.

The conference also featured presentations of research papers and technical studies on regenerative agriculture. Participants engaged in extensive discussions on key thematic areas, including soil fertility and health management, biodiversity conservation, efficient water-use practices, climate change resilience, and other priority interventions aligned with the national strategy.

The discussions provided an opportunity to review ongoing efforts and identify practical approaches for promoting regenerative agriculture as a pathway toward sustainable food systems transformation and enhanced agricultural resilience in Ethiopia

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Agriculture, Ethiopia.