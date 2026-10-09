UP SHOCKER! Bijnor Bank Manager Kicks Colleague During Heated Argument, CCTV Footage Goes Viral WATCH

A video purportedly showing a bank employee kicking a colleague inside a bank in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has gone viral on social media. One worker is seen kicking another, which makes the second worker fall to the floor and supposedly lose consciousness. The incident has led to conversations about the claimed attack that happened inside the bank.

The incident is said to have happened at the Indian Bank branch in Najibabad on October 6, 2026. Assistant Branch Manager Gaurav Singh said that Branch Manager Sudhir Kumar hit him, used racial slurs, and threatened to kill him. After what happened, Singh went to the police and made a report. Based on what he said, a FIR has been filed, and the case is being looked into by the Najibabad Circle Office

Gaurav Singh said that he works as an assistant bank manager at the Najibabad Indian Bank branch. It was said that he was on joining leave when he was called to the branch on October 6 to be questioned about a charge that had been made against him. Singh said that Branch Manager Sudhir Kumar was rude to him and made him feel bad during the conversation. Additionally, he said that Kumar had made sexist comments and gotten into a fight with him.

Watch Viral Video

Workplace Harassment Shocker: Branch Manager Kicks Staff Inside Branch

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh has surfaced online highlighting intense workplace toxicity

A heated argument between a branch manager and a bank officer escalated into physical violence inside the premises at the Indian Bank branch in Najibabad, Bijnor.

- Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) October 9, 2026

Following the alleged incident, Singh filed a police complaint detailing the accusations against the branch manager. The police subsequently registered an FIR based on the complaint. The Najibabad Circle Officer is investigating the matter. The allegations against the branch manager are yet to be established through the investigation.