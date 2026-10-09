Forget Goa! Top 5 Luxury Beach Resorts In Vizag For Perfect Weekend Getaway

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You really do not need to pack your bags for Goa anymore. We bring you the top 5 beach resorts right here on the Vizag coast, complete with location details and special features for that perfect seaside holiday.

Goa is the first name that pops into our heads when the weekend arrives. We make plans with friends for long drives, ocean breeze, and relaxing vibes. But these plans often get cancelled due to budget issues or lack of leaves.

You actually do not need to travel all the way to Goa to experience those vibes. Visakhapatnam (Vizag), our very own coastal city in Andhra Pradesh, offers beautiful sea-view resorts that easily beat Goa. Here are the details of the top 5 beach resorts on the Vizag coast that will leave you spellbound.

Novotel is a perfect choice for those who want full luxury and sea views while staying right inside the city. You will find this property opposite Varun Beach on the famous Beach Road in Maharanipeta. The Bay of Bengal view from these rooms will simply blow your mind.

. Location: Beach Road, Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam.

. Best for: Luxury lovers, city connectivity seekers, destination weddings, and corporate events.

. Highlights: Infinity swimming pool overlooking the sea, rooftop bar, world-class multi-cuisine restaurants, and direct beach access.

This hotel stands as a major Vizag landmark on Beach Road in Pandurangapuram. It attracts tourists with a beautiful mix of traditional heritage looks and modern amenities.

. Location: Beach Road, Pandurangapuram, Visakhapatnam.

. Best for: Families and business travellers looking for a heritage vibe and peace.

. Highlights: 95 rooms offering ocean and harbour views, private beach atmosphere, swimming pool, fitness centre, and vintage architecture.

This property is a dream destination for couples who want to spend time in a peaceful environment with complete privacy, far away from the city noise. Located on Bheemili Beach Road, this resort is the ultimate address for luxury.

. Location: Bheemili Beach Road, Bheemunipatnam.

. Best for: Couples, pet lovers, and those seeking a quiet luxury vacation.

. Highlights: 28 sea-facing rooms, private balconies, rooftop infinity pool, Ayurvedic spa, mini theatre, and a special Teppanyaki restaurant for Japanese cuisine.

Sai Priya Resort near Rushikonda is highly suitable for friend groups and those who want direct beach access on a lower budget.

. Location: Chinna Rushikonda, Bheemili Beach Road.

. Best for: Families, friend groups, and water sports lovers.

. Highlights: Direct beach access, landscaped gardens, swimming pool, water sports, and quad biking facilities.

This eco-luxury resort is the right choice for people who want to spend time amidst lush greenery along with ocean waves. It spreads across a massive campus just outside Vizag city.

. Location: Savaravalli, National Highway 5, near Bhogapuram.

. Best for: Large families, corporate outings, and weekend getaways.

. Highlights: 340-acre property with green gardens, private pool villas, cricket ground, golf course, fish ponds, and jogging tracks.

. Prices may vary: Room rates can change during weekends, festival seasons, and holidays. You should always check live prices on official websites before booking.

. Beach safety: You must strictly follow warnings from local authorities or lifeguards when near the sea. Entering the water during high tides is extremely dangerous.