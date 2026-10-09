China, An Opportunity Beautiful Hebei: Immersing In Chengde's Cultural And Ecological Beauty Through The Eyes Of Foreign Media Journalists From 21 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hebei Provincial External Publicity and Exchange Center

CHENGDE, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently completed, the Chengde-themed international publicity short video series China, an Opportunity Beautiful Hebei, produced by the Hebei Provincial External Publicity and Exchange Center, consists of four episodes and documents the "New Era · Discover China | Foreign Media Journalists' Visit to Hebei" reporting tour. From July 7 to 10, foreign media journalists from 21 countries visited Chengde for on-the-ground exploration. The series fully records the itinerary of this visit, showcasing Chengde's historical heritage, ecological achievements, and urban vitality from an international perspective.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Episode 1 focuses on the Jinshanling Great Wall, documenting foreign media journalists as they ascend this majestic ancient pass, take in the grandeur and architectural craftsmanship of the Great Wall up close, and explore the unique charm of the saying, "The Great Wall stretches ten thousand li, yet Jinshanling stands supreme."

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Episode 2 explores the Chengde Mountain Resort and its Outlying Temples, documenting the journalists as they stroll through the imperial gardens, experience the grandeur of a prosperous era embodied in the gardens, and reveal the profound cultural heritage of ethnic integration and coexistence.

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Episode 3 visits the Saihanba Mechanical Forest Farm, documenting foreign media journalists in conversation with frontline workers at the farm. It witnesses the ecological miracle of how a wasteland was transformed into a vast sea of forests, and tells the story of generations of forest guardians who have remained dedicated and committed to green development.

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Episode 4 adopts a city-walk perspective, documenting foreign media journalists as they wander through the streets and alleys of Chengde's urban area, immersing themselves in the city's cultural atmosphere and lively everyday life.

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The full short video series captures the on-the-ground impressions of foreign media journalists from 21 countries, linking World Cultural Heritage sites, ecological civilization models, and the new look of urban development. It presents Chengde's natural beauty, cultural charm, and development momentum in a truthful and multidimensional way, telling vivid and lively stories of Hebei to the world.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558