Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For October 13Th 15Th

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presenting company agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications to be held October 13th–15th, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Qualified investors are encouraged to request one-on-one meetings with participating company executives to discuss their businesses, strategies, and investment opportunities in greater detail. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

“The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference agenda spans gold, silver, copper, phosphate and critical minerals,” said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group.“Over three days, investors can hear from management directly and request one-on-one meetings with the teams they want to look at more closely.”

October 13th Presentations

Eastern Time

(ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Keynote: Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC 10:00 AM NeoTerra Group Plc (OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: TERA) 10:30 AM Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID: CUAI) 11:00 AM Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (OTCQB: AZEMF | TSXV: AZEM) 11:30 AM Lion Copper Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMD | CSE: LCU) 12:00 PM Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: IVPAF | TSX: IVN) 1:00 PM Ongold Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: ONGRF| TSXV: ONAU) 1:30 PM Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU) 2:00 PM Bravada Gold Corp. (OTCID: BGAVF | TSXV: BVA) 2:30 PM First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF| CSE: PHOS | NASDAQ: PHOS) 4:00 PM Canadian Phosphate Limited (OTCQB: CPHOF | ASX: CP8)

October 14th Presentations

Eastern Time

(ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Royal Road Minerals Limited (OTCQB: RRDMF | TSXV: RYR) 9:30 AM Atomic Eagle Ltd. (OTCQX: AEUXF | ASX: AEU) 10:00 AM Japan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JGLDF | TSXV: JG) 10:30 AM Honey Badger Silver Inc. (OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF) 11:30 AM Heliostar Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX: HSTR) 12:00 PM Denarius Metals Corp. (OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE Canada: DMET) 12:30 PM Dryden Gold Corp. (OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY) 1:00 PM Kootenay Silver, Inc. (OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN) 1:30 PM Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) 2:00 PM Silverco Mining Ltd. (OTCQB: SICOF | TSXV: SICO) 3:30 PM Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL) 4:00 PM Walhalla Gold Corp. (OTCQB: WAUXF | CSE: WAU)

October 15th Presentations

Eastern Time

(ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Novo Resources Corp. (OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO) 10:30 AM Koryx Copper Inc. (OTCQX: KRYXF | TSXV: KRY) 11:00 AM Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT) 11:30 AM Evolve Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR) 12:00 PM Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQB: EVIIF | TSXV: EVI) 12:30 PM Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE) 1:30 PM NexMetals Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: NEXM | TSXV: NEXM) 2:00 PM Founders Metals Inc. (OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR) 2:30 PM Renforth Resources, Inc. (Pink: RFHRF | CSE: RFR) 3:00 PM Majestic Corporation Plc (OTCQB: MCJCF | ASE: MCJ)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

...