Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For October 13Th 15Th
| Eastern Time
(ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Keynote: Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
|10:00 AM
|NeoTerra Group Plc
|(OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: TERA)
|10:30 AM
|Copper Intelligence Inc.
|(OTCID: CUAI)
|11:00 AM
|Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.
|(OTCQB: AZEMF | TSXV: AZEM)
|11:30 AM
|Lion Copper Corp.
|(OTCQB: LCGMD | CSE: LCU)
|12:00 PM
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQX: IVPAF | TSX: IVN)
|1:00 PM
|Ongold Resources Ltd.
|(OTCQB: ONGRF| TSXV: ONAU)
|1:30 PM
|Viva Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
|2:00 PM
|Bravada Gold Corp.
|(OTCID: BGAVF | TSXV: BVA)
|2:30 PM
|First Phosphate Corp.
|(OTCQX: FRSPF| CSE: PHOS | NASDAQ: PHOS)
|4:00 PM
|Canadian Phosphate Limited
|(OTCQB: CPHOF | ASX: CP8)
October 14th Presentations
| Eastern Time
(ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM
|Royal Road Minerals Limited
|(OTCQB: RRDMF | TSXV: RYR)
|9:30 AM
|Atomic Eagle Ltd.
|(OTCQX: AEUXF | ASX: AEU)
|10:00 AM
|Japan Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: JGLDF | TSXV: JG)
|10:30 AM
|Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)
|11:30 AM
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX: HSTR)
|12:00 PM
|Denarius Metals Corp.
|(OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE Canada: DMET)
|12:30 PM
|Dryden Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)
|1:00 PM
|Kootenay Silver, Inc.
|(OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN)
|1:30 PM
|Star Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: SRGZ)
|2:00 PM
|Silverco Mining Ltd.
|(OTCQB: SICOF | TSXV: SICO)
|3:30 PM
|Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.
|(OTCQB: DBHL)
|4:00 PM
|Walhalla Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: WAUXF | CSE: WAU)
October 15th Presentations
| Eastern Time
(ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|10:30 AM
|Koryx Copper Inc.
|(OTCQX: KRYXF | TSXV: KRY)
|11:00 AM
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
|11:30 AM
|Evolve Royalties Ltd.
|(OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR)
|12:00 PM
|Eastport Critical Metals Corp.
|(OTCQB: EVIIF | TSXV: EVI)
|12:30 PM
|Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQX: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE)
|1:30 PM
|NexMetals Mining Corp.
|(NASDAQ: NEXM | TSXV: NEXM)
|2:00 PM
|Founders Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
|2:30 PM
|Renforth Resources, Inc.
|(Pink: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
|3:00 PM
|Majestic Corporation Plc
|(OTCQB: MCJCF | ASE: MCJ)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
...
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