Copper Intelligence To Present At The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 13Th

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Intelligence (OTC: CUAI), a New York- and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-based company focused on copper exploration and development in one of the world's richest copper regions, today announced that Andrew Groves, Chairman, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Tuesday October 13th, 2026.

DATE: Tuesday, October 13th

TIME: 10:30-11:30am ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

The company will provide a corporate update and the following recent highlights:



Butembo Project Expansion: the company has expanded its Butembo Copper Project by approximately 3 kilometers along strike, significantly increasing its exploration footprint and control of the mineralized corridor.

Consistent Copper Mineralization: Copper mineralization has been intersected in all 16 diamond drill holes completed to date, with drilling averaging approximately 12 metres grading 1.43% copper .

Significant Exploration Upside: The mineralized horizon remains open along strike and at depth, with the deepest confirmed intersection at approximately 60 metres below surface , providing substantial scope for further expansion.

CoTec Joint Venture: Copper Intelligence has partnered with CoTec to pursue opportunities to recover copper from historical mine tailings in the DRC, potentially unlocking value from previously mined materials. Sampwe Acquisition: The company has expanded its DRC portfolio through the acquisition of the Sampwe Copper Project , where surface exploration has identified copper mineralization and additional exploration potential.



About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence is a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Copper Intelligence "CUAI" is the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. The company's strategy is aligned with the growing global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals. Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of our time, essential for electrification, decarbonization, and digital transformation. From renewable energy to EVs, drones, data centers, and infrastructure, it underpins nearly every global growth sector. According to the Copper Development Association, $254 billion in annual US economic output depends on copper production and distribution.

The company maintains a focus on responsible sustainable development and community engagement in the regions where it operates. The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production is among the largest in the world, with the DRC accounting for 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Copper Intelligence (CUAI)

Maxine Gordon

Regional Executive Director

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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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