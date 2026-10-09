Parazero Brings Its Newest Defendair Counter-UAS Platforms At The Association Of The US Army 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company will present its latest developments in net-based interception technology including autonomous counter-drone defense at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

KFAR SABA, Israel, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (“ParaZero” or the“Company”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced that it will participate in the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place October 12-14, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

ParaZero will showcase its DefendAir product family, with a focus on its new 360° Detect-to-Defeat autonomous counter-UAS configurations. DefendAir is a kinetic, non-explosive interception layer designed to stop hostile drones with a controlled net launch, including in environments where conventional kinetic effects may be unacceptable. The system is designed for integration across personal, mobile, autonomous and fixed-site configurations. DefendAir Net Pods are engineered for integration into sensor-based and autonomous counter-drone platforms, including unmanned interception systems and vehicle-mounted architectures.

“The drone threat on the modern battlefield is no longer theoretical, and the last layer of defense has to work when seconds matter,” said Ariel Alon, Chief Executive Officer of ParaZero.“AUSA is where the U.S. Army and its partners look at practical solutions for the fight ahead. We are bringing DefendAir to show how a non-explosive, net-based interceptor can be integrated into autonomous counter-UAS architectures and give forces a proven way to stop the threat, not only detect it.”

ParaZero will exhibit within the SIBAT (Israeli Ministry of Defense) National Defense Pavilion, Booth #739.

AUSA is the premier land-power exposition in North America. This year's meeting, themed“America's Army: The Foundation of the Joint Force,” brings together Army leaders, industry and international delegations.

Set up a meeting with ParaZero's team on AUSA:

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry.

Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops intelligent, mission-ready technologies for defense and advanced aerial applications.

The Company's DefendAir product family provides a controlled, non-explosive, net-based physical interception capability designed for integration across personal, mobile, autonomous and fixed-site Counter-UAS systems.

For more information, visit ParaZero

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ParaZero's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its planned participation in the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, the products and technologies it expects to showcase at the event, and the anticipated capabilities, performance, integration and potential applications of its DefendAir systems.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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