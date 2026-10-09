Ufunded Launches“Spotlight” Series, Documenting The Minds Shaping Modern Trading

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ufunded has introduced Spotlight, a new long-form content format created to shed light on the stories seldom discussed behind some of the most influential minds in the trading industry, and to document the individuals shaping its ongoing evolution.

The initiative reflects a broader effort to move beyond performance metrics and surface the personal philosophies, decision-making frameworks, and lived experiences of some of the industry's most influential figures. While many know these individuals for their achievements in front of the charts, Spotlight explores what happens beyond them, the underlying perspectives and experiences that often make such success possible.

Each episode is structured around a central question:“What is your legacy?”, inviting participants to reflect on defining moments, personal trade-offs, and the principles that guided them. Responses from industry observers have been overwhelmingly positive and a refreshing challenge to the status quo of how content is usually produced within the finance industry.







Fabio Valentini in the Spotlight by Ufunded, known for his achievements in the Trading World Championship, his public track record of 500% achieved over 12 months.

The series is deliberately reserved for a small group of traders who have played a meaningful role in shaping the industry. Featured participants include Sylvain Lemaire, founder of France's first market-neutral hedge fund, Fabio Valentini, known for his performance in the Trading World Championship, and Jens Rabe, one of the most established figures in the German-speaking trading space.

Each of them represents a different generation, style, and perspective. From physical trading floors to modern, data-driven execution. Offering a layered view of how the industry has evolved and where it is heading. Many of these figures, including Jens Rabe, are also part of Ufunded's network of educators, who are able to extend invitations to their communities to get instantly funded by the firm. Access to Ufunded's platform is limited to traders who are pre-screened and introduced by partnered trading academies and communities, and who complete a personal demonstration call where suitability and expectations are assessed.

While many of these individuals maintain a relatively low public profile, their participation in Spotlight reflects a shared willingness to contribute to passing on their learnings and lessons to the next generation of traders, and sharing perspectives that are often not visible publicly.









Jens Rabe in the Spotlight by Ufunded - one of the founders and architects of the German trading and investing landscape:

“The reason why we choose to develop such pieces is to give a deeper and broader scope of our industry altogether, in pursuit of unification, rather than division of the industry,” said Nikolaus d. Growth Lead of Ufunded.

With initiatives such as Spotlight, alongside the recent introduction of verifiable Payout Reports, Ufunded continues to pave the way toward a more transparent trading ecosystem, an effort that aligns with the firm's elevated positioning and the high standards it has consistently set within the industry.

About Ufunded

Ufunded.com is part of an innovative fintech ecosystem built around instant, performance-based funding and education-first principles. The trading platform uses machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence to allocate notional risk capital of up to $1m per trader based on observed behavior and performance. Its all-in-one environment integrates TradingView-powered charting, a personal performance dashboard, an automated trading journal, and other tools designed to reinforce learning through continuous feedback loops. Access is strictly invite-only and available exclusively through a small number of hand-selected trading academies and institutions worldwide that pre-screen and personally introduce suitable candidates into the ecosystem.

Contact

Gretchen Pahia

Ufunded

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