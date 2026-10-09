Core Specialty Affirms AM Best Credit Ratings Of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiaries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Affirms the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) for StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey and American Surety Company Affirms A- (Excellent) Rating for Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company

Cincinnati, OH : October 9, 2026/Globe Newswire/ – Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Core Specialty” or the“Company”) announced today that AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of“a“ (Excellent) of StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, and American Surety Company. Core Specialty has also announced that AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of“a-“ (Excellent) of Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company (SLAICO). Additionally, AM Best affirmed its outlook on the credit ratings for all of Core Specialty's subsidiaries as Stable.

Jeff Consolino, Founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Core Specialty commented,“Core Specialty is proud of the affirmation from AM Best of our stable outlook and continued A (Excellent) rating for the majority of our subsidiaries, and A- rating for Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company. The affirmations and outlook, along with AM Best's assessment of our balance sheet strength, operating performance, and enterprise risk management, reinforces our progress towards becoming the leading specialty insurer. At Core Specialty, and across our specialized niche business units, we operate with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, speed, agility, and empowered decision-making.”

The full text of the AM Best release appears below.

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s Members

OLDWICK, N.J., October 08, 2026 - AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of“a” (Excellent) of the members of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Core Specialty). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of“a-” (Excellent) of Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company (SLAICO) (League City, TX), an affiliate of Core Specialty. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of Core Specialty reflect the group's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating affirmations reflect Core Specialty's stable operating performance trends in recent years, driven by the group's improved diversification and scale since its recapitalization. The group has demonstrated opportunistic flexibility and willingness to acquire various blocks of external business in recent years, which has resulted in further deployment of capital. While balance sheet strength metrics remain supportive of the current assessment, AM Best will continue to monitor the group's capitalization relative to growth and profitability trends.

The ratings of SLAICO reflect the company's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM.

SLAICO maintains very low levels of net risk overall, supporting Core Specialty's medical stop loss division. The vast majority of this business, approximately 95%, is reinsured. Though net premium risk remains low and net underwriting leverage is modest, the company has elevated levels of counterparty risk due to its high reliance on reinsurance partners. AM Best will continue to monitor SLAICO going forward, as it supports the greater Core Specialty strategy.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of“a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the members of Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.:



American Surety Company

Lancer Insurance Company

Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey

StarStone National Insurance Company StarStone Specialty Insurance Company



This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings (BCR), Best's Performance Assessments (PA), Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments (PCA) and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of specialty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey and American Surety Company, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer, and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, a life, accident and health insurer. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit corespecialty .com.



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