Greenland Mines President Invited To Join Global Business And Policy Leaders At 2026 Arctic Circle Assembly And Mining Roundtable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invitation follows $2.05 billion Sarfartoq Initial Assessment and comes as U.S., Greenland, and Denmark deepen cooperation on minerals and Arctic security

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML, FSE: HK6) (“Greenland Mines” or the“Company”), the Greenland-focused critical minerals developer, today announced that President Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard has been invited to participate in the closed, invitation-driven“Arctic Mining” roundtable at the 2026 Arctic Circle Assembly and Business Forum in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The roundtable will bring together a select group of Arctic mining, investment and policy leaders to discuss responsible development, infrastructure, permitting, local value creation and the growing role of critical minerals in Arctic and allied security. Greenland Mines will bring an execution-focused perspective built around its two advanced Greenland projects: Sarfartoq, a major NdPr rare earths project in West Greenland, and Skaergaard, a large palladium-platinum-gold and critical-metals project in East Greenland.

“Greenland Mines has advanced two major projects on opposite sides of Greenland, completed significant field programs at both, established modern S-K 1300 technical foundations and strengthened the Company's financial position for its next stage of development. At the same time, governments are increasingly recognizing that critical minerals, infrastructure and secure supply chains are fundamental components of economic and national security. We believe Greenland and Iceland can become an important part of that solution,” said Dr. Stensgaard.

The Company's participation comes as Greenland's mineral resources assume increasing strategic importance. A recently signed security agreement among Greenland, Denmark and the United States reinforces cooperation across security, minerals, economic development and other strategic sectors and reflects a broader recognition that Arctic security increasingly depends not only on defense capabilities, but also on resilient infrastructure, responsible investment and secure industrial supply chains.

Greenland Mines believes this emerging framework closely aligns with its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision - connecting responsibly developed Greenlandic resources with logistics, technology, processing, capital and strategic end markets across Greenland, Iceland, Scandinavia, the European Union and North America.

At Sarfartoq, the Company's 2026 Initial Assessment reports a high-case pre-tax NPV8 of approximately $2.05 billion and contemplates annual NdPr oxide production from the ST1 deposit equivalent to approximately 34% of current production outside China, based on 2025 consumption levels. Greenland Mines acquired Sarfartoq on Sept. 1, 2026, and moved directly into field execution, completing a major exploration and environmental program during the 2026 season.

At Skaergaard, Greenland Mines completed a more than two-month multidisciplinary field campaign that included 4,480 meters of diamond drilling and more than 105 tons of bulk material, together with extensive geological, geotechnical, environmental and infrastructure data collection. Skaergaard's current S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate contains 15.00 million ounces PdEq in Indicated Mineral Resources and 17.49 million ounces PdEq in Inferred Mineral Resources, with additional potential vanadium-, titanium-, iron- and gallium-bearing by-product opportunities subject to further study.

“Critical-minerals security requires more than identifying resources,” Dr. Stensgaard added.“It requires building the full chain - responsible development, infrastructure, processing, finance and customers. Greenland sits at the center of an increasingly important North Atlantic economic and security corridor. Our objective is to translate that extraordinary mineral endowment into responsibly developed, investable projects that create lasting value in Greenland while strengthening secure supply chains for allied economies.”

About the Arctic Circle Assembly

The Arctic Circle Assembly will be held Oct. 8–10, 2026, at Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavík, Iceland. The annual Assembly convenes public, Indigenous, scientific, environmental, investment and business leaders from across the Arctic and beyond. The Arctic Circle Business Forum is held within the Assembly and focuses on sustainable business development, investment and industry best practices. Additional information is available at .

Technical Information and Cautionary Note

The scientific and technical information concerning Sarfartoq referenced in this release is based on the applicable S-K 1300 Technical Report Summaries with an effective date of July 31, 2026. The ST1 Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc., with technical and engineering support from Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., of Tetra Tech Canada Inc.; the Initial Assessment was prepared by Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd. under the direction of Malcolm Castle, MAusIMM. Each is an independent Qualified Person as defined under S-K 1300.

The scientific and technical information concerning the Skaergaard Mineral Resource Estimate is derived from the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary titled“S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary, Skaergaard Project, Greenland,” prepared by SLR Environmental Consulting Ireland Ltd. with an effective date of July 3, 2026. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by an independent Qualified Person as defined under S-K 1300.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have been declared at Sarfartoq or Skaergaard. The Sarfartoq Initial Assessment is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the Initial Assessment will be realized. No Initial Assessment or feasibility study has been completed for Skaergaard, and no production decision has been made for either project.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on advancing the Sarfartoq NdPr rare earths project in southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in southeast Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and critical minerals, while advancing its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenlandic resources with processing, infrastructure and end markets in allied jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“estimate,”“objective” and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, the advancement, development and potential production of Sarfartoq and Skaergaard; future studies, drilling, exploration, resource updates, metallurgy, mine planning, infrastructure, permitting, environmental work and exploitation-license applications; the potential grant and benefits of the eastern Sarfartoq license application; future processing, logistics, partnerships, financing, offtake and end markets; potential by-products; the North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor; potential benefits to Greenland and the wider North Atlantic region; and the ability of the projects to contribute to allied supply chains or Arctic resilience.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These include exploration, geological, metallurgical, geotechnical, engineering, environmental, social, permitting, infrastructure, logistical, financing, commodity-price, market, political, counterparty and execution risks; Arctic operating conditions; uncertainty regarding Mineral Resource estimates and Inferred Mineral Resources; the absence of Mineral Reserves; the ability to obtain approvals and financing; and the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that any study, permit, license, partnership, financing, offtake, development decision or production will occur on the timing contemplated or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

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