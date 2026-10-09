Justin H. King Receives 2026 Jennifer Brooks Lawyer Of The Year Award From Western San Bernardino County Bar Association

Justin H. King receives the 2026 Jennifer Brooks Lawyer of the Year Award from the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association, October 8, 2026.

Rancho Cucamonga personal injury trial attorney and past president of the association honored at the WSBCBA 2027 Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Justin H. King, founder of The Law Offices of Justin H. King in Rancho Cucamonga, California, was honored October 8 with the 2026 Jennifer Brooks Lawyer of the Year Award from the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association (WSBCBA). The award was presented at the association's 2026-2027 Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony in Ontario, California.The Jennifer Brooks Lawyer of the Year Award is presented annually to a local attorney who demonstrates the finest qualities of the legal profession, which the association has defined through the“Five Cs” of Candor, Compassion, Civility, Courage and Competence. The award honors the memory of Jennifer L. Brooks, a San Bernardino County deputy district attorney remembered by the local bar for her integrity, professionalism and collegiality. Past recipients include civil trial lawyers, criminal attorneys, prosecutors, judges and other prominent members of the Inland Empire legal community.“To me, the true honor of this award is the company it places me in. The recipients before me have included judges and lawyers who are, quite simply, my heroes in this profession, and finding my name alongside theirs is truly humbling. Jennifer Brooks set a great standard for all of us, as did all of the previous recipients. I want to thank the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association, and every colleague, judge and friend in the association, for an honor I will never take for granted,” said King.The recognition carries particular meaning for King, who previously led the organization now honoring him, serving as President of the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association during its 2018-2019 term. His bar leadership also includes board service and the presidency of the San Bernardino County Bar Association.In announcing the selection in the association's September 2026 Bar Bulletin, outgoing WSBCBA President Dean McVay said:“Justin has distinguished himself as one of the Inland Empire's leading trial lawyers and advocates for injured individuals and their families. Throughout his career, he has achieved remarkable results on behalf of his clients while earning the respect of judges, colleagues, and the broader legal community.”King's career has been rooted in the community he serves. He was born and raised in Rancho Cucamonga on his family's ranch, on land the King family has held since the 1800s, and he has practiced throughout San Bernardino County, Riverside County and the greater Inland Empire for his entire career. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, selected to the Super Lawyers list, and named to the National Trial Lawyers Top 100. His work has been covered by NBC News, the Daily Journal, The Sun and the Daily Bulletin.The award announcement follows a year of recognition for the firm, which is again recognized as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in the Inland Empire by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers for 2026.About The Law Offices of Justin H. King:The Law Offices of Justin H. King is a personal injury law firm in Rancho Cucamonga, California, representing injured individuals and families throughout the Inland Empire in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, dog bites and premises liability. A family firm, all three of its attorneys, brothers Justin, Oliver and Jonathan King, are recognized by Best Lawyers in America, and the firm is recognized as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in the Inland Empire by Best Law Firms and Best Lawyers. The firm is located at 8301 Utica Ave # 101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. Phone: (909) 297-5001. Website: .Read the full award announcement.About the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association:The Western San Bernardino County Bar Association serves attorneys, judges and legal professionals in western San Bernardino County, California.Media Contact:George Cohaff, The Law Offices of Justin H. King(909) 297-5001

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The Law Offices of Justin H. King

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Justin H. King Receives 2026 Jennifer Brooks Lawyer of the Year Award From Western San Bernardino County Bar Association News Provided By Geoff Goacher Brand Strategies October 09, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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