Aksesuar Design's Alexandria Kitchen Showroom Lets DC Area Homeowners Compare European Kitchen Cabinets In Person

Kitchen and dining room with an Oak Crema tall cabinet wall, Nolte Primo Crema, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

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Open kitchen with a Cashmere island and Oak Chocolate tall cabinets, Nolte Evora Cashmere, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

The Alexandria kitchen showroom, open since 2017, has full size German kitchen displays where visitors can open drawers and compare finishes side by side.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a high end kitchen design studio, has shown European kitchens at full size in its Alexandria, Virginia kitchen showroom since 2017. Homeowners from Northern Virginia, Washington, DC and Maryland who are considering European kitchen cabinets can try them there before they order. Each display is a complete kitchen built with real cabinetry, countertops and hardware.The Alexandria showroom at 5700 General Washington Dr Unit E holds full size kitchen displays by the German manufacturer Nolte Küchen, along with German bathroom furniture and Italian wardrobes by Tomasella. Visitors can open drawers, test hinges, feel the surface textures and compare finishes side by side. Silestone, Dekton and Cambria countertop surfaces can be compared in person as well.Why visit before ordering? Cabinetry of this kind is built to order in Germany for each project and cannot be returned or exchanged."A photo cannot tell you how a matte lacquer holds the light or how a drawer feels the tenth time you open it," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "People come in sure of one finish and leave with another. That is what the visit is for."The studio describes a first visit as exploratory, with no obligation. Homeowners who go further receive photorealistic 3D renderings of their own room before anything is ordered, and the studio says most clients see a first 3D design concept within two weeks of the first consultation. The team that draws the kitchen also measures the home and installs the cabinetry.The showroom is open Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Sunday visits are by appointment. Most of the Washington area is fifteen to sixty minutes away.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Inside Our Alexandria Showroom: High-End Kitchen, Bath, Closet, Living Room, Mudroom, Laundry Room Design & Remodeling

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Aksesuar Design's Alexandria Kitchen Showroom Lets DC Area Homeowners Compare European Kitchen Cabinets in Person News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 12:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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