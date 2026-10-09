Aksesuar Design Lists What To Verify Before Ordering German Kitchen Cabinets In Northern Virginia

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Where the cabinets are made, who draws them, who measures and who installs. Aksesuar Design sets out what to confirm in writing before ordering.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- German kitchen cabinets reach homes in Northern Virginia by several different routes, and the differences between them rarely show in a photograph. Aksesuar Design, a European kitchen, bath and closet design and build studio in Alexandria, sets out the points it says a homeowner should confirm in writing before placing an order.The first is where the cabinetry is made and by whom. "German style" and "European inspired" describe a look. They do not say where a cabinet was built. Aksesuar Design designs and installs kitchens by Nolte Küchen, a manufacturer based in Löhne, and they are built to order in Germany.The second is who draws the kitchen, and whether the drawing is of your room. The studio produces photorealistic 3D renderings, elevations and plans for each project, and an order is not released to the factory until the homeowner has approved them. The third is who takes the final site measurements. The fourth is who installs. At Aksesuar Design one team draws the room, measures the site and installs the cabinetry.The fifth is what the price covers. A cabinetry figure and a project figure are different numbers. Countertops, appliances, construction and installation are priced separately from the studio's cabinetry unless a proposal includes them, and a homeowner comparing offers should put the same question to every seller."German is a place of manufacture, not a style," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "Ask for the maker's name in writing, then ask who measures your walls and who fits the cabinets."The studio's showroom at 5700 General Washington Dr Unit E in Alexandria has full size Nolte kitchen displays, where drawers, hinges and finishes can be tried before any design work begins. It has been open since 2017.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Aksesuar Design Lists What to Verify Before Ordering German Kitchen Cabinets in Northern Virginia News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 12:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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