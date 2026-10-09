NHAI To Fit Emission Controls On 25 DG Sets Along Dwarka Expressway

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India has begun installing Retrofit Emission Control Devices (RECD) on 25 diesel generator sets along the 8.7‐kilometre Package‐IV stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, to cut pollution in the National Capital Region, an official statement said on Friday.

Dwarka Expressway that connects Basai to Kherki Dhaula/Delhi-Gurugram Expressway cloverleaf intersection was chosen for the initiative to strengthen environmental protection measures on National Highway corridor in National Capital Region (NCR), the statement from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The initiative is being implemented in compliance with directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management concerning DG regulation to mitigate air pollution, particularly during the winter season under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Dwarka Expressway Package IV falls within the Delhi NCR region, which experiences severe air pollution during the winter months, the statement noted.

To improve ambient air quality during this critical period, CAQM has mandated regulation and emission control measures for DG sets operating in the area.

The RECDs will be installed on DG sets used for the Expressway lighting and other associated operations. The implementation involves installation, testing and commissioning of the RECDs, along with comprehensive maintenance support.

“The RECD installation is part of NHAI's broader approach towards integrating environmental protection into National Highway construction and operation, particularly for projects located in the NCR,” the statement noted.

The initiative will help to ensure that DG sets required for essential National Highway-related operations are equipped with appropriate emission-control systems in line with the applicable regulatory framework.

NHAI has also specified that GPS-tagged photographs of RECD installations at each DG-set/locations will be maintained for verification and compliance purposes.

“The environmental initiatives are aligned with the broader objective of ensuring that the expansion and operation of National Highway infrastructure is in line with strengthening compliance for air-quality norms,” the ministry said.