Indians In Russian Military: New Delhi In Talks With Moscow To Bring Back Remaining 69 People

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Reiterating its concern over Indian nationals recruited in Russian Army, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that around 259 Indian citizens were recruited, of whom 139 have been discharged through Indian government efforts and returned home, while discussions with Moscow are underway regarding the return of 69 others believed to still be with the Russian military.

“According to the information we have so far, we believe around 259 Indian citizens were recruited into the Russian Army. Out of these, we have been able to secure the discharge of 139 individuals who have returned home. Currently, we are in discussions with the Russian government regarding 69 people who we believe are still with the Russian military, seeking details about where they are and how they can be brought back..." said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi.

Asked whether India had figures for Indian nationals who had acquired Russian citizenship, Jaiswal said that the government did not have such data, as its records covered only Indian citizens.

“As for what you asked about whether we have figures on how many people have taken Russian citizenship, we don't have that data. We only have figures for those who are Indian citizens. If you want to know who has taken Russian citizenship, you will have to ask the Russian Embassy or their Ministry of Foreign Affairs based in Moscow,” he added

On Wednesday, highlighting the grave risks involved, the MEA urged Indian nationals to stay away from offers to join the Russian Army, warning that such recruitment posed a serious threat to their lives.

“It is fraught with danger to life, grave danger to life. In spite of our repeated reminders of our advisories, including the last one on 30th September, we continue to see reports about Indian nationals joining Russian forces. This is obviously a matter of deep concern,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Last week, the Indian government once again "strongly discouraged" Indian nationals from treading the "dangerous path" of getting recruited into the Russian armed forces amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a fresh advisory for Indians traveling to Russia, the MEA mentioned that the government continues to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces despite having, on several occasions over the past two years, underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action.

MEA reminded that New Delhi has advised Indian citizens from time to time to be cautious while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not get lured by any job offers from unverified individuals.