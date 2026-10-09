Assam Cabinet Approves Re 1 Land Premium For Lovlina Boxing Academy

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved a token land premium of Re 1 for setting up a boxing academy named after Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, with four bighas of land earmarked for the facility under the Palasbari Revenue Circle.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision after the Cabinet meeting, saying the proposed academy would help develop young boxing talent in the state by providing aspiring athletes with access to quality training facilities.

In a post on social media, Sarma said the Cabinet had cleared the way for establishing the Lovlina Boxing Academy near Guwahati, expressing hope that it would help produce more athletes capable of bringing laurels to the country.

The decision comes shortly after Borgohain returned to Assam following her gold medal-winning performance in the women's 75-kg boxing category at the Asian Games in Japan.

On October 6, Sarma felicitated the boxer at Lok Sewa Bhawan and presented her with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh in recognition of her achievement.

The Chief Minister had described her victory as a moment of pride for the country and said it would inspire the next generation of athletes.

Borgohain defeated China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women's 75-kg final on October 2, securing the gold medal on her birthday.

With the victory, she became the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal, following M.C. Mary Kom, who achieved the feat in 2014.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist had earlier won a silver medal in the same weight category at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Her return to Assam was marked by a welcome at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, family members and supporters were present.

A Congress delegation led by senior leader Pranati Phukan also felicitated the boxer at the airport.

The proposed academy is expected to strengthen Assam's sports infrastructure and create better opportunities for emerging boxers to train and pursue competitive careers.