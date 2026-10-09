Fujian Super League Boosts Local Tourism In Pingtan During National Day Holiday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Fujian Super League" Pingtan Competition Operation and Implementation Entity

PINGTAN, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 4, the Pingtan team kicked off its final home game of the "Fujian Super League" season. Inside the stadium, players put on a fiercely competitive performance; outside, the Fujian Trendy Market bustled with life, filled with the aroma of local delicacies and crowds gathering at creative cultural stalls.

At "Off-site Viewing Zones" such as Longwangtou Ocean Park, Zhuyu Bay Film and Television Base, cheer after cheer erupted in front of live-streaming screens, accompanied by a series of activities such as starry-night camping and football interaction. Watching the match became a true holiday extravaganza.

Beyond the sports field, with a ticket costing only RMB 9.9, football fans could present their stubs to claim an exclusive gift bundle. It included admission vouchers for key scenic areas such as the 68 Nautical Miles Scenic Area and Xianren Well, alongside exclusive discounts across 46 participating businesses. This single ticket successfully connected all aspects of "dining, lodging, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment".

In addition to the influx of fans drawn by the "Fujian Super League", Pingtan also experienced booming crowds across major scenic spots and soaring reservations for B&B and dining throughout the National Day holiday, with its cultural tourism consumption vitality continuing to surge. Visitors from all over gathered on Pingtan Island to chase the ocean waves, stroll through countryside fields, and reside amidst the mountains and sea - fully immersing themselves in the unique charm and coastal flair of this International Tourism Island.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558